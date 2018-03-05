Bayne daughters carry on Camp Fire tradition

Tradition runs deep in many families. That certainly is the case for the Bayne family of Monticello.

The Bayne girls (Kellie, Kaitlin and Kacie) recently completed a family tradition in which all three of Joe and Michele Bayne’s daughters earned the coveted Camp Fire WoHeLo Medallion.

Kellie earned her WoHeLo in 2012; Kaitlin in 2014. Kacie just earned her WoHeLo on Sunday, April 29 during the annual Camp Fire Ceremony. All three girls dedicated 11 years to Camp Fire, spending their last years devoted to their WoHeLo efforts.