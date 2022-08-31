BE Strong Fitness expands massage therapists, adds relaxation room

Two years ago, Revive Wellness Massage came to BE Strong Fitness & Yoga, owned by Andrea Hall, LMT.

With a new home for the fitness center, Hall welcomed an additional massage therapist.

McKenzie Mysak of Monticello, a licensed massage therapist (LMT) started taking appointments on Aug. 15. More than a week later, Mysak’s schedule is filling up.

“I like what I do,” commented Mysak. “I’m able to help people and have my own schedule.”

She also enjoys working in the gym-setting with people coming in and out at all times of the day.

Mysak attended Carlson College of Massage Therapy in Anamosa from February through August 2022.

After graduating from Monticello High School in 2021, she attended Kirkwood Community College part-time.

“I didn’t care for it,” admitted Mysak. “Having Carlson so close to home was a push for me.”

She said massage therapy just seemed to interest her.

Following graduation from Carlson, Mysak started her own business: McKenzie Mysak, LMT.

Bringing a second massage therapist in, BE Strong is now able to offer regular couple’s massages in a larger room setting. Before, Hall partnered with a fellow massage therapist to offer couple’s massages during special occasions such as Valentine’s Day.

“We’ve been doing quite a few,” Hall said. “We’ve had requests for them. It’s something people can’t get anywhere else in town.”

Hall said you’d have to drive to Cedar Rapids or Dubuque before now.

She said at the former gym, if a couple wanted a massage, she’d have to take them individually, one at a time.

“Now they can come at the same time and it’s more efficient for them,” offered Hall.

Mysak said some men might prefer coming in for a massage with their significant other, too.

“It helps with first-timers, too,” added Mysak of the comfort level.

Mysak offers several massage therapy services:

• Deep tissue/therapeutic

• Sports massage

• Relaxation

• Prenatal massage

• Chair massage

• Couple’s massage

• Reflexology

For prenatal massages, Mysak uses a pregnancy pillow for comfort for the expecting mother.

In explaining reflexology, Hall shared that it’s a practice that focuses on certain pressure points on the foot.

Mysak offered she likes providing deeper pressure during a massage, as some clients prefer a heavier pressure. While Carlson College students are taught a certain routine throughout their schooling, Mysak said she’s enjoyed customizing her massages for her clients.

Mysak is available for massage appointments Monday and Thursday noon to 9 p.m., Wednesday and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and every other Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can book an appointment through the free smartphone app Mindbody, online at revivewellnessmassage.com, or by calling 319-465-6683. Couple’s massage will need to be booked in-person or over the phone.

With the addition of Mysak, BE Strong now employs eight staff members on a full- and part-time basis. There are also seven fitness instructors.

While coming for a massage, you can come early and check out the new relaxation room, complete with a private two-person red-light therapy sauna or the massage chair. Each can be reserved for $1 a minute.

“With having more space, we were able to add the relaxation room,” offered Hall, noting the amenities that are not available elsewhere in town.

“We now have more to offer,” added Mysak.

BE Strong Fitness & Yoga is now located at 619 S. Main St.