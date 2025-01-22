Becker announces new role at Camp Courageous

It was announced on Jan. 15 that Charlie Becker, CEO of Camp Courageous for the past 45 years, is not retiring, but will transition to the full-time job of CEO of the Camp Courageous Foundation.

The announcement was made inside Durgin Pavilion at Camp, with media representatives present, as well as the Camp Courageous Board of Directors (BOD) and dozens of Camp staff.

Becker honored the dedicated volunteers who have served on the BOD for several years.

“I have been reporting to a BOD here at Camp Courageous for 45 years,” he said. “We’ve had as low as 12 board members and as many as 30 board members over all of these years. Today, I consider these board members some of my closest friends. They are an exceptional group of individuals, all dedicated to Camp Courageous.”

He also acknowledged the hard-working staff.

“A dedicated staff is the key to a successful program,” he said. “What’s really nice is that, for everyone on the staff, this is not a job; this is so much more than a job. This is a love. Camp Courageous is very, very fortunate to this incredible group of extremely dedicated people.”

Becker also fondly paid homage to three former staff members who served at Camp for years and “blazed the trail” for Camp’s success.

“I would be amiss if I didn’t mention three other people who have been key to our staff these past 50 years,” he said. “Gary Turbes was Camp’s first director. He worked here from 1972-76. An incredible inspiration to all of us.

“Jeanne Muellerleile,” he continued. “She headed our programs. We both started at the same time in 1980. Jeanne did such a good job leading out programs. From my perspective, she was the best in the country. She served the camp for nearly 40 years.

“At the same time, we had Sharon Roller. Sharon was our nursing director for over 30 years. Really set a trail for the future here.”

Becker boasted about Camp, noting its expansion over the years and how much its grown. It started out as 40 acres and now encompasses 400 acres. It started out with just five buildings, and today as 35 buildings, facilities, and structures. It went from having 100 volunteers to thousands of volunteers. Camp started with a couple hundred campers to nearly 10,000 today.

“So we’ve come a long, long ways,” Becker said. “And these are not my achievements; these are the achievements of all these folks up here who have played a huge role in making this possible.”

Becker said the accomplishments at Camp would not be possible without so many volunteers over the years.

“There are thousands and thousands of volunteers affiliated with Camp. They save the camp tons and tons of money,” he said.

Becker pinpointed one particular volunteer who has been instrumental in several recent projects that have taken shape at Camp Courageous: Jeff Pitlik. Becker and Pitlik have worked hand-in-hand to see these projects from start to finish.

Becker shared that when Pitlik retired from Rockwell Collins, he was looking for something to keep him busy.

“The Pitlik name is very famous here at Camp Courageous. They’ve been involved at Camp for years and years,” noted Becker.

In fact, Pitlik’s wife, Diane, currently serves on the BOD.

“I affectionately refer to our relationship as Paul McCartney and John Lennon of the Beatles,” Becker said of his friendship with Pitlik. “We’ll sit here and go back and forth and back and forth. And we argue and debate. And a result, we end up with beautiful facilities like the Mainliner Memorial Park. So for the past 10 years or so, we’ve just been going back and forth on projects. Jeff is an example of how you can be a volunteer here and help with almost anything.”

Before coming to Camp Courageous, Becker was teaching history to high school students. He said he never had any intentions on remaining with Camp all these years.

“I was extremely fortunate and it’s been a wonderful career,” he said. “Extremely blessed to have gotten to know the number of people who have been a part of camp.”

Becker put rumors to rest that he was retiring, instead wanting to focus on the future of Camp through fundraising.

“I will still be involved in Camp Courageous, but in a different way. The Foundation was something that Dr. Earl DeShaw started back in 1980 and has been a critical part of what Camp Courageous is to this day.

“When I was hired in 1980, Dr. DeShaw came to the board and suggested that they start a perpetual fund,” continued Becker. “He said the problem with Camp was that there was no source of guaranteed income for the future. So what he did at the age of 80 was propose to the board that he was going to go out and find 100 people to give $1,000 a year for five years to help fundraise half a million dollars. Doc was the first to do that. He told me people have to be educated to give. Giving away money does not come naturally. So, of course, he turned to me and asked me to join him. The thing that I learned at that point was that for me, the more people gave, the more they came back many times over. So it’s good to continue his legacy with the foundation.”

Through significant contributions from large donors, thoughtful estate allocations, and planned giving strategies like wills and trusts, Camp has built a sustainable financial foundation. This enduring support ensures the long-term stability and success of their non-profit’s mission, enabling them to serve our campers for generations to come. Every gift, large or small, reflects a shared commitment to making a lasting impact and leaving a legacy.

Becker is not only stepping down as CEO of Camp, but he has also resigned from a dozen or so non-profit boards and commissions he’s served on for years. He said he wants to focus his attention on the Foundation and helping Camp hire a CEO.

“This is going to be one of the biggest parts of my career here at Camp Courageous in joining the board and Sarah Hermanson in finding the right person. The board hopes to have a new CEO hired by the end of 2025. So we’re in process of looking.”

Hermanson, with One Above HR, was hired for two years by the Camp BOD “to walk alongside the organization and make sure that this is a healthy transition for not only Charlie’s role as he moves into a new leadership role, but then the new CEO that we seek out to hire.”

According to a press release from Camp Courageous, “The board aligned with One Above HR because ‘they were extremely qualified in planning, communicating, searching, and onboarding. In addition, they know and understand Camp Courageous, and its vital role in the lives of its campers, staff, and supporters.’

“Hermanson was a counselor at Camp Courageous in the early 1990s.

“Becker commented, ‘I feel extremely good about the board’s selection of One Above HR. They bring great experience, dedication, and understanding to this important process. I think they are exceptional and it’s been great to have a partner walk alongside our leadership as we plan for this transition.’”

At the end of his speech, Becker got emotional thanking his family (wife, Pat; daughter Nikki; and son, Chad) for their years of support, encouragement, and dedication, too, toward Camp Courageous.

As a new year begins at Camp, Becker said there are a lot of campers looking forward to returning.

“And I’m excited about this new chapter in camp’s history,” he said. “Camp Courageous is a great organization where it’s so beautiful to be here for all of us to be able to get behind something and support it and to give back, whether it’s time, materials, or supplies, financial, whatever it might be. The beauty of that at Camp Courageous is you can see it, you can feel it, you can be a part of it. That’s what so neat about the Camp. I’m hoping in the future Camp Courageous will continue to grow; each dept will grow.”

The Camp BOD is working on conducting a nationwide search for a new CEO. If anyone is interested in applying for the position, they can submit a resume and cover letter at HR@campcourageous.org.

For more information about Camp, visit https://campcourageous.org/.