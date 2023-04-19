Behrends celebrates 100th birthday

On April 7, Paul Behrends of Monticello hit a milestone: He turned 100 years old.

His family and friends and church family celebrated him on April 16 with a reception at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church.

When asked what he attributes to a long life and still being active, Behrends simply said, “Good luck!

“I thought I’d never get to 100,” he added.

Behrends said he feels good at his age; he still gets around and drives. He resides on his own, with family looking in on him from time to time. He’s still quite social as well.

There are some good genes in Behrends’ family. His father lived until the age of 88. Behrends’ cousin was 98 years old when he passed away. He has another cousin still living who’s 95.

Behrends was born in 1923. He graduated from Monticello High School with the Class of 1939. According to an article in the June 1, 1939 issue of the Monticello Express, there were 45 students in Behrends’ class.

After high school, Behrends said he wanted to attend college. But when WWII broke out in September 1939, he was the only son in in his family. This meant he was needed on the family farm in Castle Grove.

On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 1946, Behrends married Donna White at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Monticello. Their parents were Mrs. and Mrs. Wilke Behrends and Mr. and Mrs. Clyde White.

Behrends’ father actually had a hand in building St. Matthew Church.

Donna was raised in Western Iowa. When her family moved to Anamosa, she met Behrends one evening while riding around with mutual friends. She also worked at the Anamosa movie theater.

“Two and a half years later, we were married,” he said, looking back.

Donna was not raised on a farm, but took to life on Behrends’ family farm.

“She didn’t want to leave it,” he said of when the couple decided to move off the dairy farm in 1969. “She helped me with chores.”

In 1975, Behrends bought the Lumpa Family Store in downtown Monticello. It then became the Behrends Family Store, selling clothes and shoes for the farm families in the area.

Behrends ran the store for close to 11 years.

Some of his dedicated employees included Lucille Owens, Betty Payne, and Helen Mohr.

“Lucille always took over when I was gone,” he said of having a dependable employee.

When asked about his years in business, Behrends joked that his best day was always the day after Christmas.

“You could enjoy a little bit of relaxation,” he said of the busy holiday season.

Owning a local business meant Behrends became a member of the Monticello Chamber of Commerce.

Behrends also sold insurance for German Mutual for 23 years.

In 1979, he and Donna started attending Wayne Zion Church in rural Monticello. Behrends still attends church there to this day. He shared that when their kids were young, they had friends who also attended Wayne Zion, which helped when the family changed churches.

Behrends also enjoyed playing golf over the years at the Monticello Golf Club. In 2008, at the age of 85, he was photographed in the Express playing with the Senior Men’s Golf League.

He recalled getting into golf in the late 1950s; he and Donna played with another couple.

“None of us were very good,” he laughed. “But Donna was a better golfer than I was.”

Behrends’ motto was: “If you can’t hit; you can’t lose it!”

Donna passed away in December 2004.

In 2007, Behrends was nominated for and received the State of Iowa Governor’s Volunteer Award. Several volunteers with the RSVP Transportation Program in Jones County were all nominated. They were photographed receiving their awards from First Lady Maria Culver.

RSVP provided transportation for senior citizens to medical appointments. At the time, Behrends was 84 years old. He volunteered for RSVP for eight and a half years.

“Marilyn (Gray, Behrends’ niece) twisted my arm,” he said as to how he got involved in the program. “I needed something to do; it was good for me.”

After his wife passed, Shueyville said he needed a reason to get up in the morning, and volunteering for RSVP helped motivate him.

“I do give credit to Marilyn,” he said. “It really did help me.”

Behrends left Monticello in 2015, moving to Shueyville, to be closer to his son and daughter-in-law. A year ago, in April 2022, he returned to Monticello.

“I am quite satisfied having moved back here when I started,” he said fondly.