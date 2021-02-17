Behrends opens chiropractor office in his hometown

For some, 2020 was a year they’d like to forget. For Quinn Behrends, it was a busy and eventful year.

Behrends, a 2013 graduate of Monticello High School, graduated in October from Palmer College of Chiropractic with his Doctorate of Chiropractor degree. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa in health and human physiology.

Just prior to finishing up his education, Behrends got married in September.

And prior to that, the couple moved from Wisconsin back home in July after Behrends’ wife got a job in Cedar Rapids.

And on Dec. 8, Behrends opened his very own practice in downtown Monticello: Behrends Spine and Wellness.

“A lot of good happened in 2020,” he said upon reflection.

Behrends admitted he was ready to practice in Janesville, Wis., where he was completing his externship. He spent four months working at a clinic and thought it was a good fit to continue on working alongside the owner.

“My goal was to always open my own practice, though,” he said. It just happened a lot sooner than expected.

Behrends said he always wanted to be located in his hometown of Monticello versus anywhere else.

Behrends’ road to becoming a chiropractor is interesting, too. While at U of I, he started down the path of practicing optometry.

“That was not the route I wanted to go,” he said.

Then Behrends switched his major to pre-nursing and human development.

“I didn’t want to work in a hospital forever,” he said. “I wanted to be my own boss, so I explored other ideas.”

Then, while home over a summer from school, Behrends sought help from a chiropractor after experiencing acute back pain.

“I walked out feeling perfect and knew there was something to that effect,” explained Behrends of the experience. “It flipped a switch in my head, so I switched majors for the third time.”

While Behrends wrapped up schooling in the midst of the pandemic, he said it really didn’t impact their educational opportunities very much. Behrends said his fellow students were finished with the hands-on portion of their schooling, and had moved on to practice management classes when the pandemic started.

“We didn’t lose out on anything really,” he said.

When it came to seeing patients before graduation, their time was condensed from one eight-hour shift a week compared to five days a week.

“Palmer handled everything as well as they could during COVID,” praised Behrends.

When it came to graduation, students were limited on the number of guests who could attend in-person.

Behrends Spine and Wellness is located in the historic Matthiessen building on W. First Street, owned by Mark Matthiessen. Behrends said the building was really the perfect fit for his practice because it had built-out rooms already.

“It was all good to go,” he said of the perfect scenario. “No renovations were needed.”

Behrends did look at other options in the community, but found he was limited due to his specifications.

And a plus: the Matthiessen building is the only building in downtown Monticello listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was once known as the “old fellows’ lodge.”

Behrends offers a wide range of services for his patients, and has experience working with a wide range of ages, too, from young to old, even professional athletes. Among his list of services: general chiropractic adjustments, muscle work, health examinations, sports and work physicals, therapeutic stretching, and trigger point therapy.

“Trigger point therapy is where I massage the muscles out and it helps to relax the muscles,” explained Behrends.

Some of his specialty areas in the near future will include DOT physicals and FMS (functional movement systems). Behrends wants to educate his patients on areas of their body they might not be aware of that are in need of attention.

“This is especially good for athletes and active people,” he offered.

He also has interest in corporate wellness.

Behrends Spine and Wellness highlights “evidence informed chiropractic care.” Behrends said it’s all about modern practices, treating patients based on evidence and utilizing the best practices and guidelines.

“There is new evidence and research to produce the best outcome for patients,” he clarified.

Furthermore, Behrends said just because a patient might be experiencing back pain, for instance, doesn’t mean a simple adjustment cures the problem. While talking with his patients, he asks about their sleep patterns, stress, and more, all potential causes of pain.

“It’s about altering the outcome in the end,” he added.

Behrends considers himself a goal-oriented person. In that respect, he seeks to find out more about his patients, their end goals in seeking chiropractic care.

“I have patients who come for monthly adjustments and wellness checks,” he said. “It could be something simple or complex.”

Behrends is also offering free 15-minute consultations for new patients, either in-person or virtually.

“Believe it or not, but some people have never been to a chiropractor before,” he said. “In Monticello it might be the norm to go to a chiropractor, but that’s not the case elsewhere.” Behrends said roughly 15 to 20 percent of the U.S. population has never been to a chiropractor in their life.

Behrends Spine and Wellness is located at 203 W. First St. Call 465-3505 to schedule an appointment. He accepts all major insurances, including Medicare and Medicaid.

The office sees patients from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and by appointment only on Saturdays.