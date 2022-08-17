Bid approved for new courthouse office flooring

Offices within the main level of the Jones County Courthouse will soon see some updates in terms of new flooring.

During the Aug. 9 Jones County Supervisor meeting, the board approved a quote from Monticello Carpet & Interiors for $9,259 plus shipping for a thinker vinyl wood-grain flooring for approximately 1,200 square feet.

County Auditor Whitney Hein said she contacted two local flooring companies and only heard back for the one.

Monti Carpet had a cheaper quote at $7,611 plus shipping for a thinner flooring option.

"They don't exactly know what the shipping cost will be," Hein told the board.

Hein explained the areas in need of new flooring are those offices on the first floor, especially the areas in front of the counters that see the most foot traffic.

"The thicker flooring will have a longer wear time," Hein said.

The flooring was tested for asbestos, but only samples in the Auditor's Office tested for asbestos.

Hein said she chose a flooring color scheme similar to what's in the offices right now.

Supervisor Joe Oswald asked if the flooring the public restrooms would be updated. Hein said just the individual restrooms within each office would get new flooring. With a possible remodel for the public restrooms in the future, she said it wouldn't be worth it to add new flooring if it'd be torn up down the road.

In terms of a timeframe on the project, Hein she they're hopeful it'll get done before the end of the year. With a special election and the general election coming up, she didn't want the courthouse under construction, adding to the workload.

In other county business:

• The board approved the preliminary plats of McElmeel Acres Second and Third Additions in Lovell Township.

Land Use Administrator Michele Lubben explained this situation is a land swap between the McElmeel and Hughes properties. One lot will contain approximately 1.47 acres; the other, 1.31 acres. The Planning & Zoning Commission recommended that each lot be labeled as one-lot subdivisions.

• The board approved a 28E agreement with the East Central Mental Health Region.

Supervisor Ned Rohwedder, who sits on the regional governing board, explained that the agreement changed due to funding transferring to the state versus the counties.

County Attorney Kristofer Lyons didn't see any red flags in the agreement.

"I think it's fine," he told the board.

Another change/addition is language that refers to the region owning property, such as a vehicle. Right now, vehicle driven by employees of both the region and a member county are owned by the counties. That could change.

Lyons said that change would be a benefit to the county, not having to cover insurance liability on those vehicles.