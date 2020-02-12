Bid letting set for Lead Mine Road grading project

After a couple years or more of discussion and planning, the Lead Mine Road grading project will soon become a reality.

During the Nov. 24 Jones County Supervisor meeting, County Engineer and Assistance Engineer Derek Snead and Todd Postel presented the final project plans to the board for approval.

Snead informed the board that their final condemnation hearing for the purchase of right-of-way from an affected landowner on Lead Mine Road was held the prior Thursday (Nov. 19). The county was awarded the exact same amount offered to the landowner.

“All of the right of way has been acquired,” Snead said.

There is one bridge and another large pipe structure on Lead Mine Road that will both be removed and replaced with twin concrete box culverts.

The project also calls for grading of the roadway, alignment work, and ditching.

“This has been a long time in the making,” noted Snead.

“It’s one of Jones County’s higher-traveled gravel roads,” said Postel. Roughly 250 vehicles a day travel Lead Mine Road.

“I don’t see a dramatic increase or decrease in traffic,” Snead added of the improved roadway following the completion of the project.

This road project will be locally funded. The late start date for the approved contractor is April 5, 2021. There are 100 working days, with $1,000 a day in liquidated damages.

“The contract does allow for free working days over the 2020-21 winter,” Postel explained of work that needs to be done prior to the project. “There would be no charge for those working days.”

The board approved the final plans, a notice to bidders, and a bid letting date of Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 9:30 a.m.

“I anticipate very competitive prices,” commented Snead of the engineer’s estimate at $900,000.

In other county business:

• The board tentatively set a date and time for their legislative forum with the area legislators for Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 10:30 a.m. Depending on the legislators’ availability, the forum will either be in-person or via Zoom.

• The board adopted an Affirmative Fair Housing Policy in relation to the CDBG grant the county received for food distribution during the pandemic.

• The board also approved an exemption to NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) review requirements for the COVID-19 CDBG grant.

County Auditor Janine Sulzner explained the environmental policy review was waived because for this particular grant (food distribution), it was not necessary.