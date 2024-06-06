Bidding farewell to co-workers, life-long friends

I despise the month of May!

It is our busiest month of the year at the Express, followed by July and December.

In July, we have two county fairs and the Fourth of July.

In December, we have many holiday events to cover and several school concerts.

But May… The schools have many end-of-the-year activities that we pride ourselves on capturing in the paper. There is also graduation and Memorial Day, two very important events in our community. We also publish the yearly Jones County Visitors Guide and our three-to-four-section Home & Building Issue.

Not to mention, we also have a weekly newspaper to fill, city council, school board, and county board meetings to cover as those government entities start wrapping up their fiscal years.

I would have to say, Pete Temple and I did not miss a beat this May despite having such full plates.

Oh, and we also have our own personal busy lives thrown into the mix. I think it’s safe to say I will NOT be getting married in the month of May!

It would not be an understatement to say that Saturday, June 1 was a welcome change to the calendar for me! Work and home life are slowing down.

This May, in particular, was also met with some changes at the Express. May 1 marked a change in ownership with Sycamore Media. Owners Trevis and Nancy Mayfield and Joanne Doherty, CFO, have made our transition quite smooth. It's been great learning from them and their years of experience in the newspaper publishing industry. And just last week we met some of our cohorts from their papers in Maquoketa and DeWitt. We all truly have a passion for providing a quality newspaper for our communities.

The month was also pretty emotional as we prepared to say our good-byes to Mark and Darcey Spensley.

I'll never forget that day in August 2009 when I drove to Monticello to meet with Mark, Dan Goodyear, and Pete Temple for my interview as news editor. That day was just the second time I had ever been to Monticello. My cousin and I came to our first Great Jones County Fair in July 2006 to see Brad Paisley and Montgomery Gentry in concert.

A few days later, Mark called me to offer me a job I have held for 15 years now.

When he offered me the job I was just too excited to find a job utilizing my college degree, doing something I had a passion for, that I didn't even ask what I would be getting paid, what the benefits would be, whether I was hourly or salary.

I'll also never forget my first day at the Express, Aug. 31, because it's also my sister's birthday.

Working for Mark and Darcey and Dan Goodyear these past 15 years have been a whirlwind. We are all more than just employees and co-workers; we're friends.

And as a bit of a rookie coming to work here on Aug. 31, 2009, I have learned a lot! Not just lessons to better my craft, but life lessons.

Not seeing Mark and Darcey every day will definitely take some getting used to. (I know I'm not alone when I say Dan's continued presence at the Express comes with some relief.) We will be in quite capable hands with Sycamore Media, but I know we will all carry on and not miss a beat, wanting to make Mark and Darcey proud of the legacy they're leaving behind.