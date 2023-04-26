Bids approved for contract rock

During the April 18 Jones County Supervisor meeting, four bids were reviewed for contract rock:

• Bard Materials, a range of $10.30 to $14

• Wendling Quarries, a range of $13.10 to $14.10

• River City Quarry, a range of $10.49 to $12.75

• Weber Stone, a range of $12 to $14.25

County Engineer Derek Snead said last year, contract amounts for rock was about a dollar less per ton.

The board approved the contract rock bids.

In coordination with contract rock, Snead also asked if the haulers could start early, before the contracts are signed by the board, at the contract costs, but only on the four roads slated for surface stabilization (Forest Chapel Road, 215th Avenue, 65th Avenue, 102nd Street). He told the supervisors that the surface stabilization contractor plans to start very soon.

"Depending on the low bid, we'll contact the quarry and see if they can start right away," Snead said, "so we can get those roads done right away."

The board approved Snead's request to start some contract rock early.

In an update on spot rock, Snead said the Secondary Road crews "have been very aggressive the last two weeks bringing the shoulders in" on the gravel roads.