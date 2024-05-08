Bids come in for county road projects

Jones County Secondary Roads opened bids for two upcoming road projects.

During the July 23 Jones County Supervisors meeting, bids were received for the Old Cass Road embankment repair project. Due to the difficulty of getting equipment to the site of the project and also requiring specialized equipment to carry it out, County Engineer Derek Snead and Assistant Engineer Todd Postel felt it was best to hire-out the project. The engineer's estimate was $40,000.

Five bids were received, ranging from $27,308.63 up to $$58,085.55.

The board will award the project following review of the bids by Snead and Postel.

The second phase of the County Road X-64 PCC overlay project was let through the DOT two weeks ago. Snead shared the bids with the board.

The lowest bid was from Cedar Valley Corp. out of Waterloo at $2,969,883.40. Boomerang in Anamosa was the next highest at $8,500 above Cedar Valley.

"The bids range from $2.9 million to $3.5 million," Snead noted.

"These bids were extra-competitive," added Postel. "We're very pleased."

The engineer's estimate was $4.2 million for this second phase.

Secondary Roads was also awarded a $500,000 safety grant to incorporate safety features into the plans for X-64.

In other county business:

• The board approved a letter of support for an Aureon Charity Grant for the Jones County K-9 Unit.

• The board further discussed the drainage issues with the parking lot at the Broadway Place Annex.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher's opinion was to first repair the concrete and leave the hillside and landscaping for a separate project, rather than couple them as one.

Snead suggested that the water collecting on the parking lot needs to be diverted elsewhere as opposed to having it go down the hillside. Postel added that it could also be a tile issue.

"It's (the tile) is letting it (the water) disperse out onto the concrete," Postel said.

"I think we need to investigate it a little more," Swisher said before the board puts together a new bid package.

The board planned to meet with Snead and Postel at the Annex following the end of their meeting.

• The board signed a quit claim deed for the sale of county-owned property located at 12653 Davenport St., Center Junction.

• The board gave a 15-day extension for a nuisance located at 10657 Main St., Center Junction, owned by Jerry Willcoxsen. If the property is not cleaned up by then, a civil citation will be issued.

• County Auditor Whitney Hein informed the board that the courthouse's maintenance and janitorial staff has been running thin. She sought permission to advertise for an hourly on-call position to fill in as needed.

It was the consensus of the board to fill the position.