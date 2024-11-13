Black Hills donates to city’s new trail

Representatives from Black Hills Energy were present during the Nov. 4 Monticello City Council meeting to present a $2,000 donation toward the city's new nature trail along Highway 151.

Jeff Staudenmaier, regional operations manager for Eastern Iowa, and Patrick Vogler, the new operations supervisor for the Manchester District (which includes Monticello), introduced themselves before presenting the check to Mayor Wayne Peach.

"(Patrick) will be responsible for overseeing the safety of our natural gas operations, customer service, our service guard, appliance repair business, and serving the 24 communities under the Manchester District umbrella," said Staudenmaier.

"Black Hills Energy is committed to providing safe and reliable cost-effective energy to our communities and our customers," he continued.

"I'm excited to be here and look forward to getting to meet you all as time progresses," offered Vogler.

The donation will go toward the purchase of pollinator prairie seeding of the new trail.