Board approves amendments to FY22 budget

Three amendments to the FY22 Jones County budget were approved by the Board of Supervisors during its May 31 meeting.

County Auditor Whitney Hein presented the board with the amendments, which include:

• Wapsi Trail project, $345,000, added to the budget to allow for the project starting sooner than anticipated. The project had been fully budgeted for FY23.

• Juvenile court budget, $20,000 due to higher shelter and detention care costs than expected.

“This can be somewhat unpredictable and the amoung we have had to pay out has exceeded what we had budgeted for,” Hein said.

• Land Use, $350 for part-time help with nuisance ordinance violations.

The total amendment is $365,350.

A public hearing was held to receive comment about the changes, but no public comments were made.

In conjunction with this, the board approved a resolution to adjust the appropriations of various county departments as a result of the amendment.

Also at the meeting, Community Services Director Lucia Herman reported to the board with an update on fund balance projects.

The projects, which Herman said have been completed, included three in Life Connections, four in Advancement Services, and one in RISE Counseling.

A budget of $48,500 had been approved for the project, and total expenditures totaled $45,549.65, so 93.9 percent of the budget was used.

“The good news is We really did a good job of getting our fund balance spent down, and that’s going to help our constituents here in Jones County,” Herman told the board.

In other board business:

• The board approved action to hire Ashley Kurt as administrative deputy auditor.

• The board approved the FY21 Cost Allocation Plan prepared by Cost Advisory Services to use for FY23 indirect cost recoveries for the Department of Human Services, JETS, and Mental Health Administration.

• The board acknowledged receipt of two manure management plans. One is for Jon Hansen, for a facility located in Section 26 of Scotch Grove Township; and the other is for M&M Norman, LLC, for a facility located in Section 14 of Oxford Township.

• Board member Ned Rohwedder reported to the board about Jones County Tourism and its recent move into the former Grant Wood Art Gallery building in Anamosa. Rohwedder said the move reduced the rent cost by about half.

• Tony Amsler of Monticello asked to speak to the board, and suggested the board consider adding a position of board administrator assistant during the ARPA funding period. Amsler said such a person could help with the immense paperwork involved in reporting and tracking ARPA funding.

Amsler asked that the item be placed on the June 7 board agenda, but the board moved it to June 14 in hopes of keeping the June 7 meeting short due to election day.

• County Sheriff Greg Graver also spoke to the board, suggesting that the board consider changing the definition of a vicious dog.

Graver said there was an incident under county jurisdiction in which a dog attacked a neighbor’s dog. He said that the cities in the county have ordinances that define a vicious dog not only as one that attacks a human, but also one that attacks another domesticated animal.

The county definition, he said, does not include the part about an animal attacking another animal.