Board approves dip in tax levy rate

A drop in the total property tax levy rate was approved by the Monticello School Board at its regular meeting March 29.

The rate was set at $14.11906 per $1,000 of valuation. It was first discussed at the board’s work session March 10, then subject to a public hearing at the start of Monday’s meeting.

It represents a drop from the current rate of $14.164.69. The rate includes an Instructional Support Levy Rate of $0.94615, a PPEL levy rate of $0.36819, and a management rate of $0.25223. It will include a debt service surplus of $400,000, with $100,000 earmarked for the management fund.

The income surtax was raised from 1 percent to 2 percent, so that the property tax could be lowered slightly, easing the burden for those living on fixed incomes.

Board vice president John Schlarmann pointed out that the rate is only about 5 cents higher than that of fiscal year 2017.

“You look at 2017, and we were at $14.06 before we put up a building (new middle school),” Schlarmann said. “So we’re right there. That’s pretty good.”

In another piece of positive news, the board and Superintendent Brian Jaeger presented a certificate of recognition to Carpenter Elementary associate Connie Randolph, whose quick action on March 11 may have saved the life of a fourth-grader who was choking in the lunch room.

Randolph performed the Heimlich Maneuver on the child, who spit out the food and was able to breathe normally again.

In other board business:

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved the following personnel changes:

Resignations – Stacie Breitbach as varsity volleyball coach, Andrea Janssen as middle school softball coach, and Edelyn King as food service employee at Carpenter.

Appointments – Andrea Janssen as freshman-sophomore softball coach, Allison Ries and Bret McDonald as volunteer assistant girls golf coaches, Jeremy Rickels as volunteer track coach, and the list of summer non-teaching coaches and volunteers.

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved the 2021-22 Frontline Education subscription renewal, which ???? ; and the 2021-22 cooperative agreement with the University of Northern Iowa for pre-service clinical placement.

• The board approved the Monticello Sports invoices. Board member Debbie McDermott abstained from the vote.