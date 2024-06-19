Board approves equipment purchases for Secondary Roads

During the previous Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting, bids were received for a new compact track loader for Secondary Roads. The board tabled awarding a bid until County Engineer Derek Snead had time to review them.

At the June 11 board meeting, Snead shared that the lowest bid, $75,300, was submitted by Kromminga Motors for a New Holland.

“It’s not easy to get apples-to-apples with various models,” Snead said of comparing the bids. “There’s different horsepower with each machine, and we don’t utilize a higher horsepower.”

The board approved the purchase of the track loader from Kromminga Motors.

Snead informed the board that he has $100,000 within his budget for equipment purchases.

“What we’d like to do, and in the best interest of the county, is buy two (track loaders) and sell our current machine,” he proposed.

He estimates the current machine, which is eight years old, is worth between $40,000 and $50,000. Snead said selling would allow for a second brand-new loader, both with full warranties. The current machine’s warranty has expired.

The board approved the purchase of a second compact track loader from Kromminga’s, with Snead selling the current machine.

Land Use Administrator Whitney Amos met with the board to discuss an ongoing nuisance located at 24052 Ridge Rd., Anamosa, owned by Farron Fritz. Fritz was present at the previous board meeting to discuss the abatement process.

Amos informed the board that following last week’s meeting, she was contacted by the Iowa DNR concerning Fritz’s property. Linn County Public Health, contracted with Jones County Environmental Health, was investigating a sewage issue at the Fritz property. They turned the matter over the DNR.

“The DNR wants the county (Jones) to handle it,” Amos said.

She shared that a neighbor contacted Jones County Environmental Health about the dumping of sewage.

Amos suggested giving Fritz 15 days to remedy the situation or he’ll face a civil citation.

Supervisor John Schlarmann felt that 15 days was not enough time on top of the garbage in the yard and the unregistered vehicles.

The board approved giving Fritz 30 days, with a civil citation if not cleaned up in time.

The board will review the nuisance during their July 16 board meeting.

In other county business:

• The board held a public hearing and approved the first reading of an ordinance adding Chapter 18, Indigent Legal Fees. This provides guidelines on legal fees charged by court-appointed attorneys.

County Attorney Kristofer Lyons suggested a cap of $66 an hour.

• The board approved (Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach abstained) going out to bid for a landscaping project at Broadway Place Annex. Bids will be due on July 9.

• Facilities Maintenance Director Jackson Snyder sought advice from the board concerning the purchase of a floor scrubber for the courthouse.

The current model the maintenance staff use is a 1988.

“It makes the job very difficult,” noted Snyder.

He was able to demo a floor scrubber from Betco at a price of $9,839.55. Snyder was also waiting to demo a cheaper machine at $8,690 from Central Iowa Distributing.

Both machines are battery-powered and self-propelled and use solid chemicals; no liquid chemicals.

“This will take half the time versus an all-day job,” commented Snyder. “It’s definitely a good investment.”

• The board approved hiring Debbie Klein as a full-time dispatcher, effective June 10, at $20.10 an hour. This is a union position. After the first day, the wage goes up to $24.09 an hour.