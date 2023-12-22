Board approves FY ’24 budget amendments, wage increases

The Dec. 12 Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting kicked off with several items related to the county's Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

A public hearing was held with no public comment concerning amendments to the FY 2024 budget. County Auditor Whitney Hein outlined several amendments to various department budgets:

• Community Services/MHDS Region, for an additional children's navigator position (The cost is reimbursed by the region.)

• JETS, due to the purchase of new software (The cost is reimbursed by ECICOG.)

• County Attorney, to use the delinquent collections fund for a particular project

• Conservation, for the purchase of a vehicle they didn't receive last fiscal year and some upgrades to the emergency response boat

"After the budget amendments," noted Hein, "it shows $22,528,370 of total revenues and other sources; and $26,650,581 of total expenditures and other uses. That $26 million does include about $2.9 million of interfund operating."

The board approved the budget amendments.

The board also approved a resolution to adjust the appropriations of the aforementioned county departments as a result of the amendments. This gives spending authority in the following amounts:

• $35,000 for the County Attorney

• $75,955 for JETS

• $48,297 for Conservation

• $96,593 for Community Services

Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach asked County Attorney Kristofer Lyons how long the delinquent collections fund has been building. While he didn't have an exact answer, Lyons said the fund sits in the six figures.

"A lot of that money now we view as annuities," explained Lyons. "Once someone gets signed up for a payment plan, we get a cut of that. So we just keep getting payments on it as long as they keep making their payments. So we continue to see that balance grow."

As the board moves into the county's FY 2025 budget preparations, Supervisor John Schlarmann, who sits on the Jones County Board of Health, updated the supervisors on the BOH's wage increase recommendations.

Brad Knudson, Public Health assistant, is going from $24.50 an hour to $28. Paula Hart, with Environmental Health and the BOH administrator, was getting $24.25 an hour. She will be getting $26.

Schlarmann explained that since Public Health Coordinator Jess Wiedenhoff resigned, as well as former Public Health Assistant Mallory Holub, Knudson and Hart have been taking on additional duties and collaborating with one another.

"You're seeing the two work together and cover for each other," he said.

Schlarmann felt things were working out well right now, rather than spending the funds to hire an additional Public Health employee.

"We'll see how they do after another month, but it's working good," he added.

Supervisor Joe Oswald said if things aren't working out after, say six months, another employee might have to be considered, and then the county has two who have received pay increases.

"Brad (Knudson) is doing the job of a higher-paid position," said Schlarmann. "We're making sure he can do it all before raising it (his wage) to the level of what Jess (Wiedenhoff) made. (Wiedenhoff was making $33,000 in her full-time position.)

"Paula (Hart) has been here for 19 years," he continued. "And she's the head of her department and the lowest paid of any department. This is what the BOH agreed on."

With these pay increases taking effect immediately, Schlarmann said he's not sure what would be proposed in the FY 2025 budget to take effect July 1.

"Brad is serving as the acting director now," added Schlarmann. "And if Paula retires, the BOH has no problem backing that wage down."

Having eliminated a Public Health employee, Oswald said that departmental budget should show a decrease at the end of the fiscal year.

The board approved the wage increases.