Board approves FY 2024 budget, salaries; amends FY 23 budget

The Jones County Board of Supervisors took action to approve the county’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget and amend the FY 2023 budget during their April 4 meeting.

A public hearing was held on the FY 2024 budget. County Auditor Whitney Hein provided the board and members of the public with an overview…

The FY 2024 budgeted expenditures by function total $23,490,900. The three biggest line items include:

• Public Safety & Legal Services, 21 percent, $4,855,004. (This was 20 percent of the budget last fiscal year.)

• Roads & Transportation, 37 percent, $8,585,079. (This was 38 percent of the budget last fiscal year.)

• Administration, 16 percent, $3,838,318. (This was 14 percent of the budget last fiscal year.)

“These are service areas set by the state,” Hein noted.

Of the total county expenditures, again the three biggest line items include:

• Wages & Benefits, 43 percent, $10,137,252. (This was 45 percent of the budget last fiscal year.)

• Supplies, 17 percent, $4,053,378.

• Services, 21 percent, $4,939,459. (This was 17 percent of the budget last fiscal year.)

“The cost of goods and services has gone up,” Hein said.

The three biggest areas impacting the county’s FY 2024 revenue include:

• Property & Utility Taxes, 52 percent, $10,163,776

• Other Taxes, 8 percent, $1,478,631

• Intergovernmental, 32 percent, $6,246,578

A total of $19,451,986 in revenues are projected. This a shortfall from the projected expenditures. There is a countywide tax levy of $8,024,104 against a $1,233,528,071 valuation. This provides a rate of $6.50500 per $1,000. The rural tax levy of $2,774,457 is against a $881,754,181 valuation, which produces a rate of $3.14652 per $1,000.

The board adopted the FY 2024 county budget.

The board also approved the county elected officials’ salaries for FY 2024.

In December, the Jones County Compensation Board met to recommend salary increases to the board of supervisors. Those included:

• Attorney, 8 percent, $127,810.50

• Sheriff, 8 percent, $131,158.16

• Auditor, 6 percent, $81,113.16

• Treasurer, 6 percent, $79,601.27

• Recorder, 6 percent, $76,782.59

• Supervisors, 6 percent, $34,526.61

With the board’s approval during the April 4 meeting, the only change was applied to their salaries:

• Supervisors, 4 percent, $33,875.16

Another public hearing was held on reductions to the county’s FY 2023 departmental appropriations that are either in excess of 10 percent or $5,000 (whichever is greater) of the original appropriation. That included:

• Substance Abuse Services. The original appropriation was $22,100. The total reduction is $9,600 (43.4 percent), reflecting a reduction of services.

• Conservation Derecho Fund. The original appropriation was $292,000. The total reduction is $287,000 (98.3 percent), reflecting a delay in project plans.

The board also approved amendments and adjustments to various departments concerning the FY 2023 budget.