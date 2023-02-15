Board approves personnel items, Chromebooks

Two items were swiftly approved by the Monticello School Board during its special meeting Feb. 8 in the Administrative Board Room.

One of those was the approval of personnel items. The board accepted the resignation of Travis Kelchen as night custodian at the high school. It appointed Tyrese Gudenkauf as special education child specific associate at the high school, and approved the contract amendment of Debbie McDermott, special education child specific associate at Carpenter School, from four days a week to three.

In other action, the board approved the bid of RTI for the purchase of 250 Chromebook computers, at a cost of $67,500. The price includes a three-year parts and labor warranty. The district received six bids.