Board approves placing GO plan on petition

04/25/2018
Next step: the petition.
The Monticello School Board on Monday approved a General Obligation (GO) bond amount of $15 million for a grade 5-8 addition to the high school site.
Monday’s approval means that total will now be placed on a petition that needs at least 102 signatures. Once those are obtained, the proposal can be brought back to the board, which can then approve a GO bond election that would take place Sept. 11.
The total was agreed upon by the board after some discussion of options presented by Superintendent Brian Jaeger.
