Board considers outdoor marquee sign

A 25-foot-tall outdoor marquee sign, visible from entrances to both Monticello High School and Monticello Middle School, may soon adorn the northeast corner of the high school building.

The Monticello School Board discussed the possibility during its monthly work session April 14.

The sign, similar to signs in the Clear Creek-Amana school district as well as others, would post notices of upcoming school events, with the potential of displaying images of, for example, students of the month or other photos.

The cost is estimated at $62,465, and would be paid for out of money remaining in the construction account.

It would be computerized, so secretaries from each of the district’s buildings would have the ability to post items.

The board did not vote on this Wednesday, but Superintendent Brian Jaeger recommended a bid from Varsity Group Marketing and Signs of Altoona to construct the sign.

The sign would be located east of the high school entrance, not far from the Panther statue. It would be two-sided, with full-color LED images. The image area would be slightly more than 3-by-8 feet. A school ID sign above the image would be 24-by-100 inches, and a Monticello Panther logo would be at the very top, 26-by-53 inches.

This will likely be an agenda item during the board’s April 26 regular meeting.

In other board business:

• The board heard a report from curriculum director Robyn Ponder about August Academy, a summer school opportunity for students who are at-risk in reading and/or math, grades K-8, during the 2020-21 school year.

The academy will run Aug. 2-6 and Aug. 9-13, and have two sessions: 9:30 to 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (lunch will be provided from 11 to 11:30 a.m.).

Licensed teachers will be hired to teach the academy. They will be paid $30 an hour, plus IPERS and FICA, and can earn a $200 stipend if they teach all sessions both weeks. The funding will come from the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (APR ESSER) fund.

As of March 1, there were 204 at-risk students in reading, and 154 in math, in grades K-8.

• The board heard a report from Superintendent Brian Jaeger about the Strategic Operating Plan. The plan was put on hold for this school year as the district navigates issues related to COVID-19, but will begin again in the fall.

The five-year plan addresses district needs in four categories: School Facilities, Communication, School Environment, and Teaching/Learning.

Program reviews, and quarterly updates from Jaeger, will be part of the plan.

• Following the work session, the board met in exempt session to discuss collective bargaining.