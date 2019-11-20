Board discusses regional mental health request

Published by admin on Wed, 11/20/2019 - 2:19pm
A regional mental health proposal has the Jones County Supervisors opposed to the idea.
Supervisor Wayne Manternach, who serves on the regional mental health board, reported that Linn County is requesting regional funds to help cover the cost of a new access center. Manternach urged the Jones County Board of Supervisors, during their Nov. 13 meeting, to write a letter and formally vote against the request.
