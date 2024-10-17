Board gets a look at auditorium’s new lighting system

And there was light.

Lots of it, flooding the Monticello High School Auditorium, in whatever levels and color combinations are desired.

The Monticello School Board was treated to a demonstration of the auditorium’s new lighting system by Kim Carlson as part of the board’s monthly work session Oct. 9.

The levels of brightness, versatility and ease of use were on full display.

Carlson, high school librarian, technology coach and head coach of the school’s speech department, discussed and demonstrated the auditorium’s new LED system, which the board approved in May. The system was installed by Gopher Stage Lighting, in time for the MHS Theatre Department’s upcoming fall musical, “The Descendants, which is scheduled for Nov. 15 and 16.

First of all, there is the sheer number of lights.

“Last year we had 20 of these,” Carlson told board members. “We’re running 80-something right now.”

Whereas in recent years some students participating in vocal or band concerts would be in shadows because of the lack of sufficient lighting, the entire stage was lit up when the high school vocal department offered its fall concert Oct. 1.

“The idea is, if the house lights are off, on the stage, you shouldn’t be able to see the audience, if your lights are right,” Carlson said. “(Before), it was actually brighter out there than on the stage when our lights weren’t at their best.

She also demonstrated the color possibilities that will be used for school plays, with the help of Tony Butterworth, the school’s new band director, who operated a similar lighting system in his previous job in Cascade.

The new system allows any single light, or set of lights, to be changed to any color at any time.

“Before, when we ran our lights, in order to get (a certain) color we would have to bring in the lift, lift it up, put gels in front of that, and then that light was stuck in that color,” Carlson explained.

“Once it was green, it was green for the whole show. You could not change it.

“Now it can be green, blue, yellow, red, purple, you name it; and any variation of that color, with just the push of a button. You can change colors on the fly.”

Play directors can set up lighting combinations with programmed presets, which are then numbered. Once a play begins, the director can say “cue one…go!” and whoever is operating the lighting board pushes “one,” and that prearranged combination of lights covers the stage.

Carlson displayed the example of a night scene, when the stage is covered in blue, but with a bright light on the floor to depict moonlight coming through a window.

“Lighting is the final piece that just adds the mood to whatever you’re doing,” Carlson said. “Our kids have not had the opportunity to experience that.”

The lighting was the final piece of an auditorium upgrade that in recent months has also included a new sound system, curtains, and carpeting between the rows of seats.

“I think this auditorium has come a really long way, just in the last couple of years,” Superintendent Brian Jaeger said.

“It’s the only auditorium in our district, so it makes sense that it is high-quality for our kids and our for our community.”

In other board business:

• The only other item during Wednesday’s meeting was a report from transportation director Mike Wink about the Monticello Community School District’s bus and other vehicle fleet.

Wink announced that the district has purchased three vehicles: two 2023 Chevrolet Equinox SUVs, totaling $49,000; and a 2024 Ford Transit 12-passenger van for $53,997.

In August, the board approved a motion that gave Wink more leeway in purchasing vehicles. Rather than having to get vehicle purchases approved by the board vehicle-by-vehicle, Wink now has a $140,000 limit per year to purchase whatever combination of vehicles the district needs.

This eliminated, or at least reduced, situations in which Wink missed out on a desired vehicle because it was gone by the time the board approved it.

The cost of the three vehicles totaled just under $103,000.

“Thanks for looking after the fleet and keeping us up-to-date,” board member Mark Rieken told Wink, “and keeping everything running smoothly.”

Also as part of his report, Wink stated that the district totaled 150,000 miles last school year through routes, activities, administrative and staff trips and other uses.

He noted that the district has 12 route drivers and five substitutes.