Board gives director more leeway on vehicle purchases

Action passed by the Monticello School Board at its Aug. 14 special meeting resulted in more purchasing leeway for its transportation director.

The Monticello Community School District has a policy of purchasing one new school bus each year, and selling the oldest one, in order to keep its fleet as current as possible.

Every five years or so, the district goes in another direction.

“Every once in a while we’ll skip a year, when we feel we can do that,” Superintendent Brian Jaeger said during a special meeting of the Monticello School Board Aug. 14.

“And then we take the money and instead of buying a school bus, we use it to buy other vehicles – vans, cars – other vehicles that we take trips with.”

A problem was occurring, however, with the time between the district’s desire to purchase a vehicle and board action required to get the purchase approved.

“By the time we find something, and then wait for the next board meeting, it’s usually gone,” Jaeger said.

With that in mind, Jaeger offered a solution of pre-approving Transportation Director Mike Wink to make vehicle purchases up to a certain dollar amount, in those years when the district isn’t buying a bus. Jaeger proposed a $60,000 limit for vans, and cars up to $30,000.

Board member John Schlarmann, however, proposed pre-approving the purchase(s) in a lump sum amount, rather than vehicle-by-vehicle.

With a new bus costing around $130,000, Schlarmann suggested a $140,000 limit, giving Wink the leeway to purchase a new van, new cars, or whatever combination of vehicles is needed, as long as it stays under that amount; thus taking away the need to wait for a board meeting to approve it. Schlarmann made a motion to that effect.

Wink was on hand at the meeting to discuss a 12-passenger van he was interested in buying for the district. The used 2023 Ford Transit had just 9,000 miles on it, and was available from a dealer in Dubuque for just under $54,000.

The board approved the motion. Wink went to look at the vehicle again Aug. 15, and made the purchase agreement.

In other board business:

• Jaeger proposed a plan that would pay more to coaches and assistant coaches who work at athletic summer camps.

Of Monticello’s 17 athletic teams, only six offered camps this summer: football, volleyball, basketball and soccer (boys and girls were combined for the latter two).

Such a move, he suggested, might give other coaches an incentive to offer camps in their sports, and might help attract new coaches in the event a current coach steps down.

This was not an action item at the meeting, but will be on the agenda for the Aug. 26 regular meeting.

Board member Mandy Norton asked whether non-sports activities would be included. Jaeger responded that in the case of band, directors already have extra contract days built in for summer lessons/camps.

• The board approved several personnel items during the meeting, as follows:

Resignations – Hillary Klein as special education associate at the middle school, Jen Uthoff as special education associate at the high school, Jean Kehoe as grade level Professional Learning Community (PLC) Leader for second grade, and Kim McQuillen as assistant softball coach.

Appointments – Abby Fagan as PLC Leader for second grade, Donnie Kremer as Skills USA club sponsor, Joslyn Cotton as support room associate at the high school, Hayley Cozad, Markie Camp and Courtney Casciato as special education program associates; Makenna Fokken as grade 7-8 softball coach, Emma Brighton as volunteer dance coach, Heather McDonald as volunteer volleyball coach, and Drew Hackney and Brian Henderson as football equipment volunteers.

Transfers – Stephanie Hanley and Mark Bouska from substitute bus drivers to special education bus drivers, Lisa Dirks from food service employee at the high school to special education program associate at Carpenter, Abby Taylor from the middle school to Carpenter as a special education associate, and Brad Slauson from four hours to 5.5 hours as food service employee at the high school.