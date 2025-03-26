Board hears about Land Use, DNR issues at Montiview Trailer Ct.

Land Use Administrator Whitney Amos met with the Jones County Supervisors during their March 18 board meeting to discuss an ongoing nuisance at Montiview Trailer Court, located at 21664 Business Highway 151 in Monticello.

The deed holders of the property are Kevin and Julie Miller of Monticello; the contract holder is Montipark LLC based in the State of Washington.

Amos shared that the original nuisance complaint was made in December 2024.

"The complaint mentioned multiple abandoned manufactured homes that squatters have been living in," she said. "There had been multiple fires where the fire department had to respond. There is also a lot of junk and garbage piled up around these abandoned homes. The junk, junk vehicles, and garbage scattered throughout the mobile home park."

Supervisor Joe Oswald shared that he had been in contact with the Millers and viewed the site. He admitted while there is a lot that needs to be done, he would be agreeable to granting an extension. Oswald also alluded to "issues gong on" between the Millers and the contract holder when it comes to relieving the Millers of ownership.

Amos said the nuisance goes beyond the condition of the mobile home park.

"Here's what I've been dealing with…," she prefaced.

In late February during a cold snap in the weather, she received a call from a tenant of Montiview stating that their sewer backed up into the bathtub and sinks, and that they were unable to flush their toilets. Amos directed the tenant to contact Environmental Health (Paula Hart) and the DNR. She also contacted both agencies.

"I asked the tenant if he contacted the contract holder; he said he had and that he was supposed to deal with it," Amos said.

Then last week, a relative of another tenant contacted Amos.

"The sewer is now disconnected from those trailers, so raw sewage is just leaking out from those trailers," Amos shared, "otherwise it backs up into their trailers. Nothing has been done."

In both cases, the tenants are elderly people.

"I have a hard time going with this extension when there is raw sewage everywhere," Amos said of the request.

She said the DNR has its own set of procedures it has to follow to address the sewer problems. From there, the matter goes on to the state attorney general's office.

"It's not an immediate fix," said Amos.

To make matters worse, no one can locate the contract holder to serve him papers on the situation.

"The DNR has also gone after him for well issues out there," she added. "They're still trying to battle that."

Oswald asked who would be responsible for the nuisance clean-up efforts.

"As far as I'm concerned, both of them (the deed holder and contract holder) are," Amos said. She said the contract holder was granted an extension until the end of April to make his final payment. That would remove responsibility for the Millers.

"But the contract holder is not going to deal with it because he hasn't dealt with anything," she said.

Supervisors Jeff Swisher, Darrick Hall, and Jon Zirkelbach were against granting an extension to the nature of the nuisances.

"This is ridiculous," Swisher said. "This is a health concern."

He said once the sewer issue was handled, he might consider an extension on the original nuisance pertaining to the garbage.

Amos said the sewer issues date back to December.

"That's enough time to deal with the issue," she said. "They've had quite a while.:

"When you're not working for the people themselves, I have an issue with it," expressed Zirkelbach. "It should be taken care of."

"I'm with you; the people come first," agreed Swisher. "They shouldn't be caught in this battle."

By not granting an extension, the board set a public hearing on the matter for Tuesday, April 1, at 9:15 a.m.

In her correspondence with the deed and contract holders, the board directed Amos to include a letter noting the board feels it'd be in everyone’s best interest to fix the sewer problems. From there, the board would entertain a possible extension on the original nuisance.

In other county business:

• The board approved an extension on the moratorium on data mining/data center facilities until May 31.

Amos said Planning & Zoning looks to have a public hearing on April 8 before it comes to the supervisors.

• The board approved a 30-day official notice for a nuisance located at 17205 E-23 County Home Rd., Anamosa, owned by Andrew Stastny, Sr.

• The board approved a 30-day official notice for a nuisance located at 10664 First St., Center Junction, owned by Amanda Dirks.

• The board approved a 30-day official notice for a nuisance located at 4086 Main St. Mills, Oxford Junction, owned by Harry and Ronda Dunfee.

• County Auditor Whitney Hein informed the board the Cedar/Jones Early Childhood Iowa (ECI) is seeking to use their current FY 2025 county allocated funds for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library instead of supporting quality improvement for childcare providers.

The consensus of the board to allow the request.

• The board approved the purchase of a new Secondary Road right-of-way mower, using the Sourcewell RFP (requests for proposal), which is the Minnesota state bid entity. The cost is $38,492.15. Assistant Engineer Todd Postel said the mower should arrive by August.