Board hears from Riverview Center on funding request

Representatives from Riverview Center were present at the Jan. 16 Jones County Supervisors meeting to offer an update on their services and present a Fiscal Year 2025 budget request.

Riverview is requesting $2,500 from Jones County.

Riverview’s services are completely free and available 24/7/365.

They work with sexual assault survivors, providing advocacy and therapy. Advocates help survivors with coping skills, peer counseling, going to visit with law enforcement or accompanying them to a hospital.

Their therapy services help to address sexual assault and sexual violence.

Riverview also provides outreach education.

Melody Kosobucki, Riverview’s program director, noted that they serve 14 counties in Eastern Iowa and two counties in Illinois.

“We have offices strategically located in all of Iowa, four offices to cover each location,” she added. “So we can have staff go on crisis calls, go to those relevant hospitals, and be there in a timely fashion.”

Kosobucki said it’s no secret that mental health services “can be hard to come by, especially those that are free.”

She said with the funding requested by each of the counties they serve, it helps to “provide mobility for our advocates, especially in rural areas.

“It’s hard to find transportation to get to our office in Cedar Rapids or Dubuque, our closest two offices. We travel to them, where they’re at.”

The funds also go toward providing clothing for sexual assault victims following a visit to a hospital.

“When evidence gets collected, they often have to turn over their clothing for evidence purposes,” explained Kosobucki. “So we want them to leave the hospital with some dignity and to be able to have clothing.”

It has also gone to buying new mattresses for sexual violence survivors or winter clothing for young children.

“The other piece, too,” added Kosobucki, “is hotel stays. A lot of times when we meet somebody in crisis, they can’t go home because it’s not safe. So this helps in that event.”

Riverview was recently awarded a grant from the OVW (Office on Violence Against Women). This has allowed them to add two new positions: a rural coordinator and a rural advocate.

Maddy Hinz, who’s been working as an advocate at Riverview, was given the job of rural sexual assault advocate.

“This helps us to really focus in on our rural communities even more than we already do. We’re really excited to bring that to Jones County,” expressed Kosobucki.

Hinz shared with the board two testimonials from Riverview clients in which she helped them secure food and a place to live.

“They were very thankful for my support,” she said.

The board will take action on funding requests at a later time.

In other county business:

• County Engineer Derek Snead provided an update on snow-removal across Jones County following three snowstorms the week of Jan. 8.

“Our goal is to have all roads open by noon today (Jan. 16),” he said. “At least one lane.”

Snead said the high winds and drifting snow, blizzard conditions, and below-zero temperatures made it harder for the plow drivers to get the job done in a timely fashion.

“The loaders are doing to areas the motor graders couldn’t get through,” he continued.

Some operators crossed motor grader districts to help get roads open.

“The majority, at least one direction, are open today,” added Snead.

Secondary Roads also experienced some mechanical issues with their equipment due to the heavy, packed snow and drifts.

“We appreciate their efforts; it was nasty out there,” expressed Supervisor Joe Oswald on behalf of the board of supervisors. “They’re trying.”

Snead said some of the drivers had been in their graders for hours on end.

“That gets hard on the equipment.”

Ed Luedtke, a resident on 150th Street, also praised the work of the road crews.

“I want to relay to your driver’s a special thanks. They were here (on his road) before 6 a.m. yesterday (Jan. 15)”

• The board approved an actuarial services agreement with HUB International Great Plains (formerly SilverStone Group) to prepare a post-employment benefits report required by GASB45 and GASB75.

County Auditor Whitney Hein explained that this action is required every two years to satisfy the county audit. The cost is approximately $4,800.

• Supervisor Ned Rohwedder, who is a liaison to the Jones County Tourism Board, shared that they plan to announce the hiring of a new Tourism director soon.