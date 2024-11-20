Board hears updates on county facility projects

During the last Jones County Supervisors meeting on Nov. 5, it was announced that no bids had come in for snow removal at the courthouse and Broadway Place Annex.

During the Nov. 13 board meeting, County Auditor Whitney Hein informed the board that one bid did end up coming in, but after the 9 a.m. deadline.

"How do you want me to proceed?" Hein asked the board. "It's getting late in the season to advertise, and there are not a lot of contractors out there who have interest."

Bids for snow removal ran for two weeks in the county newspapers.

"And what if it snows before we accept bids?" proposed Supervisor Joe Oswald.

Facilities Maintenance Director Jackson Synder clears the snow on the sidewalks around the courthouse. The snow removal bids are just for the sidewalks.

"Do we ask Secondary Roads to do it," suggested Hein to the board.

If Secondary Roads did the job, Hein said they would need to be cleared in time for employees to arrive at work on time.

"I don't want to pull them (Secondary Roads) off the roads," Supervisor Jeff Swisher said.

Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach offered to clear snow in the interim. The board directed Snyder to reach out to the contractor who submitted a bid to see if they still wanted to be considered for the job. Bids will be opened on Nov. 26 at 9 a.m.

Two other county facility matters were discussed during the board meeting.

On Nov. 15, the contractor started demolition of the first-floor bathrooms inside the courthouse. Hein warned the board that change orders for the bathroom remodel project are likely. The first being carpet versus hard flooring for the mother's room in the women's restroom.

"It's easier to clean hard-surface flooring versus carpet," Hein said.

The board felt any change orders over $5,000 would need to come before the board, following the county's purchase policy.

Hein said ARPA resolutions will also have to be modified, with ARPA funds being used for the project.

Hein also brought up a fairly large project… The replacement of the courthouse roof.

"It'll have to be replaced in calendar year 2025," she said. "It's 24 years old."

In 2000, the board at that time had the roof replaced at a cost of $80,000. That also included hiring Shive-Hattery Consultants to engineer the project.

"I'm not sure it's necessary to have an engineer involved," suggested Hein.

"That'll add to the cost," said Zirkelbach.

Hein offered to do more research on the project, as well as the county's fund balance for capital projects.

In other county business:

• The board approved the hiring of Debbie McDermott on a temporary basis to train as the site manager for the Monticello Senior Dining location, effective Nov. 12.

• The board issued a civil citation for a nuisance property located at 13104 Old Cass Rd., Anamosa, owned by Janice Stickle.

• The board set a public hearing for Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 9:15 a.m. on a nuisance located at 10636 and 19644 Main St., Center Junction, owned by David and Pamela Leytem.

• The board approved sending an official nuisance notice to Michael Lux at 10669 Main St., Center Junction, giving him 30 days to clean up the property.

• The board discussed a nuisance located at 8478 Slide Rock Rd., Anamosa. The contract holders are Michael Alexander and Alexa Tullar.

Land Use Administrator Whitney Amos reminded the board that this same property was brought to their attention back in July. At that time, the board abated the nuisance.

"They have covenants out there; they need to hold those up," Amos said of the subdivision.

"In the past, they've been advised to follow the covenants," added Zirkelbach.

Amos felt that the recent complaint stemmed from a neighborly dispute and a civil issue.

"We don't need to get in the middle," she advised. "Kris (Lyons, county attorney) agreed they need to follow the covenants."

The board neglected to take any action.

• The board set a public hearing for Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 9:30 a.m. for the vacation and closure of platted, but undeveloped streets in the unincorporated town of Fairview.

"This property and surrounding properties were recently sold in a sheriff's sale in June," explained County Engineer Derek Snead. "This (hearing) is essentially to button up and close out these never-used roadways."