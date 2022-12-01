Board meets to enact policy, just in case

Pending the outcome of a case being heard by the U.S. Supreme Court, and thanks to a Jan. 7 statement by the Iowa Division of Labor, a federal mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing will not be enforced.

Meaning, the Monticello Community School District will not be subject to the provisions of the mandate, for now.

The district is prepared, just in case, thanks to a new policy that was approved by the Monticello School Board at a special meeting Jan. 6.

The nine-page policy was drafted by the school district’s attorney, who pulled the language out of the federal mandate, It was read and recommended by Superintendent Brian Jaeger at the meeting.

Had the policy gone into effect, all employees would either have to have been fully vaccinated (booster shots were not taken into account), or required to wear a face covering at work at all times.

Then, on Feb. 9, the policy would add the requirement of having those who have not been vaccinated provide proof of a weekly COVID-19 test.

Until the Iowa Division of Labor stepped in, the board believed it needed to have this policy in place by Jan. 10 or run the risk of facing federal fines. The Supreme Court could have issued a “stay” of the mandates until the case could be resolved, but as of Monday had not done so.

At the Jan. 6 meeting, the school board voted 4-1 to enact the policy, with Mark Rieken voting against it. Board members made clear that they passed the policy not because they necessarily supported it, but because they didn’t want to risk having to use district funds to pay federal fines.

“I think we’re probably all holding our nose a little bit on this one,” board president Craig Stadtmueller said. “But I think we probably move forward with it and we live to fight another day.”

Board member Mandy Norton said: “As a family we’re not overly OK with it, but at the same time I’m sitting up here as a board member who has to protect the citizens from paying outrageous fines. I believe that should be a choice, but the government’s not allowing us to let it be a choice.”

Board vice president John Schlarmann agreed: “I’m hoping the Supreme Court puts a stay on it, because I don’t believe in forcing people to do things for their health. I don’t think that should be our job, but we need to have our ducks in a row in case this doesn’t (receive a) stay. I don’t think we want to be paying fines with money that’s meant to educate kids.”

Rieken said, “I think it’s all unconstitutional.”

After the board passed it, it went on to pass the accompanying Return to Learn plan that was amended with the policy. That also passed by a 4-1 margin, with Rieken voting no.