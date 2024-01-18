Board: new elementary should be only focus of bond issue

Three projects on the horizon, including and especially the biggest one – a new elementary school – were discussed at the Jan. 10 work session of the Monticello School Board.

Three representatives of OPN Architects were on hand via Zoom to discuss and offer preliminary cost estimates for the following:

• A new grade PreK-4 elementary school, likely to be connected to the southeast end of the middle school, at a cost of $25,593,750.

• New transportation buildings, to be located on land just east of the baseball/softball complex, with costs totaling $3,402,970.

• A weight room/fitness addition to the high school, costing $1,475,520.

The total cost of these projects would amount to $30,472,240.

As discussion continued, however, the board leaned toward trying to pass a bond just for the elementary school, leaving the transportation buildings and weight room/fitness addition for later.

Board member John Schlarmann, speaking at various times Wednesday evening, was the most vocal opposing trying to bond for all three projects at once.

“I just wonder about doing it in steps,” Schlarmann said. “I think the community knows what our plan was, to have a central campus. I think the community would be behind an elementary school. I really do.

“I’d like to see us do the bus barn (through the SAVE account), and the weight room, and then the community can decide on the school.”

Board president Craig Stadtmueller agreed: “I would say right now, people would say we’ve got a working bus barn, and we’ve got a weight room.”

Superintendent Brian Jaeger said: “Those other two projects are options. In this climate, where taxes are a giant conversation right now, if you think it would be more successful to focus on one thing, I don’t think that’s a bad message to send out.

“Let’s put all our time and energy into that topic. And then when that’s done, let’s redirect our focus to the next thing.”

The board will learn more about its bonding capacity at its Jan. 22 regular meeting, when Travis Squires of Piper Sandler Finance will discuss options with the board.

The board will then consider approving next steps, including a contract with OPN and the formation of a facility committee, at the Feb. 14 work session.

In other board business

• The board looked at a draft of the 2024-25 school calendar, which was presented by the school calendar committee.

If approved, the calendar will include a state-mandated Aug. 23 first day of school, and a last day of classes Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

The winter holiday break would be Dec. 23-Jan. 1, spring break would be March 17-21, 2025, and Commencement would be Sunday, May 25, 2025.

There was some discussion of returning to classes on Friday, Jan. 3 after winter break (Jan. 2 is scheduled as a collaboration day), as board members suggested it would be difficult for teachers and students alike to come out of break for just one day before a weekend. Jaeger said he would bring that suggestion back to the committee for discussion.

• Board member Tony Amsler offered a debriefing of the Dec. 18 legislative session. Three legislators attended, but left for another speaking engagement after 40 minutes.

The format that evening called for 45 minutes of board questions followed by questions from the public. Amsler suggested the board return to a one-hour format, with questions opened to anyone in attendance.