Board picks Theisen’s over apartment plan

A plan for Theisen Real Estate, LLC to purchase the old middle school property on South Main Street in Monticello was unanimously approved by the Monticello School Board at its June 26 meeting.

Following demolition and asbestos removal, the Theisen’s home-farm-auto company plans to build a 35,000 to 40,000-square-foot store on the site, and sell the six parcels in town that it currently owns and operates.

The result, according to Theisen’s president Chris Theisen, will be a single location that will allow the company to double its current work force in Monticello. The four-acre building site will be purchased for $100,000.

The board held a closed session, and then a public hearing before its regular meeting. At the public hearing, with about 40 visitors present, the board heard presentations from both Theisen’s and BR Development. After each presentation, public questions and comments were welcomed.

BR, operated by Brian Ridge, which was involved in development of what is now Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh in Monticello, proposed renovating and repurposing about half of the old middle school building into an apartment complex, called Central School Apartments.

That bid would have involved saving the old (Sycamore Street side) half of the building for 21-24 apartment units. It would have saved the large gym in the building for use as a possible recreation/fitness center, and torn down the newer (toward Main Street) side of the building. That part would have been redeveloped for retail use.

The board turned down that bid for at least a couple of reasons. First, while several people mentioned a need for additional housing in town, board members seemed to like that the Theisen’s development plan was more concrete, while there questions surrounding the BR bid, as to whether the apartments would be successful, what the rent would be, etc.

“Monticello is in desperate need of housing, but I like security, and I would be for Theisen’s,” Mandy Norton said.

Secondly, board members Amanda Brenneman and Craig Stadtmueller, as well as members of the public, offered reminders that the district committed to tearing the old middle school down when it approved the 2018 bond issue that resulted in construction of the new middle school.

“We did promise that it would be torn down, even though they (BR) had great ideas,” Brenneman said.

Board member Mark Rieken was the first to speak when the resolution went to board discussion, saying, “I really like the idea of saving the old Central School, but right now I’m on board with Theisen’s, and I think that’s going to be the best thing to do right now.”

The plan is contingent upon final approval by the City of Monticello.

“We feel our agreement with the city is greater than 95 percent complete,” Chris Theisen said.

He added that once the sale is complete, the plan is to begin asbestos removal and demolition “right away.” Building would start within two years, and the new store will be open within three years of the closing of the sale.