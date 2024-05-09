Board re-approves virtual learning to replace snow days

The concept of making up snow days through the use of virtual learning is back for another school year.

The Monticello School Board, during its regular meeting Aug. 26, approved adding 12 virtual learning hours to the 2024-25 school calendar.

Begun last school year as a result of a law passed by the Iowa State Legislature during its 2023 session, the idea is for students to make up school hours virtually, over a period of weeks, rather than tacking on additional days at the end of the school year.

Teachers put together virtual learning activities that students could choose from.

As a result, the district was able to end the school year on May 22 as opposed to adding on more days.

“I thought we got better last year as we did the activities, and I thought it went about as well as it could go for our first go-round,” Superintendent Brian Jaeger said.

“I also think everybody really enjoyed still getting out (of school for the year) on May 22.”

Not everyone was on board.

“The surveys that the parents sent back were not overwhelmingly in favor,” board member Mark Rieken said. “As a matter of fact, probably about half were against it, and did not think it was done well, and I don’t think it was done well.

“So I’m opposed to virtual learning. I know it’s a learning process, but if we’re going to keep doing the same thing that we did last year, I don’t see any point in doing it.”

“There were a lot of positive comments on that survey,” Jaeger responded. “I’m not saying it’s perfect.”

The board voted 4-1 in favor of adding the 12 hours of virtual learning, with Rieken voting against it.

Those 12 hours passed by the board will account for two snow days, if they occur this winter. Teachers can begin preparing those six-hour “courses” in the event they are needed.

According to the law, the district has the option of adding a total of 30 virtual learning hours over the course of the school year.

Board member John Schlarmann brought up another issue relating to the school calendar. The 2024-25 calendar has the school year ending May 28. Schlarmann wondered if there was still a way to change it so classes are done before Memorial Day.

One option, if there are no snow days, is to erase the two days scheduled after Memorial Day and use the 12 virtual learning hours to cover those.

Jaeger said in such an instance, he would bring that idea back to the board for a vote in the spring.

In other board business:

• The board approved increasing coaches’ pay for summer camps, in hopes of not only retaining current varsity coaches or attracting new ones, but also to incentivize other coaches to conduct summer camps.

• The board approved moving the Oct. 23 early dismissal (1 p.m.) to Oct. 24 due to Monticello hosting the cross country State Qualifying Meet.

• The board set Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. for a public hearing on the Flexibility Fund. This hearing is on a resolution to expend funds from the district’s Flexibility Account for certified staff salary and benefits for the fiscal year beginning July 1. These funds, in the amount of $102,000, were unexpended and unobligated from professional development and the Home School Assistance Program.

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved the following personnel items:

Resignations – September Conner as special education associate at Shannon, Rachelle Powelson as special education associate at Carpenter, and Alexia Finefield as preschool associate at Shannon.

Appointments – Amanda Youngman and Brittney Boysen as special education associates at the middle school, Holly Larkins as special education associate at Carpenter, Luke Lambert as weight room supervisor/strength and conditioning coach at the high school, Nicole Reddoor as food service employee at the high school, and Dylan Shaffer as volunteer cross country coach.

Amendments – Ty Gudenkauf, Josh Brenneman and Joslyn Cotton, increasing hours for their various behavior/associate positions, from 35 to 40 hours per week.