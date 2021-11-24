Board reorganizes; district adds incentive for subs

The Monticello School Board said goodbye to one member, welcomed a new one, and voted for its president and vice president, as part of its annual organizational meeting, held Nov. 22 in the Administrative Board Room.

Newly-elected member Mark Rieken was sworn in, and takes the spot of Debbie McDermott, who stepped down after 14 months of service.

McDermott, who was appointed to the board after Bud Johnson stepped down in September 2020 to spend more time with family in Arizona. On Monday, McDermott was recognized by the board and Superintendent Brian Jaeger for her service.

“You really helped us out in when we really needed someone to come in and fill that role for us,” Jaeger said.

Board president Craig Stadtmueller agreed: “Debbie was the perfect person at the perfect time.”

After that, the board re-elected Stadtmueller as board president, and re-elected Mandy Norton as board vice president. Board secretary Judy Hayen and board treasurer Marcy Gillmore were re-appointed and sworn in for those positions as well.

Also at the meeting, the board approved a change in pay for substitute teachers. Previously, substitutes were paid $126 per day, but that pay bumped up to $174 after they subbed in the district for 10 consecutive school days.

That was changed to remove the “consecutive” requirement, so a substitute who works any 10 days will thereafter have their pay increased to $174 per day.

The change is designed to provide more incentive for substitute teachers to come forward, at a time when districts throughout the state are struggling to find substitutes due to COVID-19 and other issues.

During the principal reports portion of the meeting, all three of Monticello’s principals – Nick Schauf at the high school, Todd Werner at the middle school and Denny Folken at the elementaries, said they have had to scramble at times to make sure all classes are covered when teachers are ill or otherwise missing school.

Folken said that in November alone, the elementary schools have had, through Monday, 19 instances in which they had to cover classes in-house.

All three principals expressed their gratitude to teachers who have stepped up, sometimes at the expense of their prep periods, to help cover classes.

In other board business:

• The board approved the bid of SHI for the purchase of 300 HP X360 Chromebooks, at a cost of $100,914.00. All except about $4,000 of the cost will be paid for by an emergency connectivity fund grant. The district is making the purchase earlier than usual to meet the grant spending deadline.

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved the following personnel items:

Resignations – Joy Bacon as food service employee at the high school, Nicole Munson as food service employee at Shannon, and Yesenia Avalos as special education child specific associate at Carpenter.

Appointments – Bret McDonald as middle school boys basketball coach, Roger Brighton as substitute bus driver, and Jordan Norton as Panther Academy Associate.

• Appointed the following board members to the following district committees: Amanda Brenneman, Negotiations/Labor Relations; Mandy Norton, Grounds and Transportation; John Schlarmann, Finance; and Mark Rieken, Education.

• The board approved the 2021-22 School Improvement Advisory Committee.

• The board approved the list of additional early graduation requests.

• Designated the Monticello Express as the district’s official publication for the 2021-22 fiscal year.