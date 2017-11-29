Board selects OPN as district architect

OPN Architects will be coming back to Monticello.

The Monticello School Board on Monday unanimously approved OPN as the district’s engineer and architect firm during the board’s regular meeting Monday, Nov. 27.

OPN, which also designed the Jones Regional Education Center in Monticello as well as additions and renovations Maquoketa Valley, Midland and other area school districts, will assist the district as it studies solutions and a possible bond issue vote regarding its school buildings.