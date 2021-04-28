Board tables marquee sign, OKs curriculum

New English curriculum for grades 7-12 made the cut during the Monticello School Board meeting Monday in the Administrative Board Room.

The marquee sign idea didn’t.

The board voted to table the idea of an outdoor LED marquee sign on the grassy area along Highway 38 between the entrances to Monticello High School and Monticello Middle School.

Board members first discussed the sign at their April 14 work session. But on Monday, three board members said that while they liked the idea, now isn’t the time.

Superintendent Brian Jaeger had recommended that the board accept the bid of Varsity Group Marketing and Signs for $62,465.

“To me, right now, that price seemed high,” board member John Schlarmann said. “I think our momentum’s pretty good right now, and I know there’s a bad taste in Monticello about the sign out here (the Monticello marquee off Highway 38).

“I’m just worried that if we throw $62,000-plus at something like this, that there might be a little bit of bad sentiment against it.”

Debbie McDermott worried that a marquee might detract from the beauty of the middle school entrance and the upgraded high school entrance.

Mandy Norton said the district should wait until the proposed solar energy plan is put in place, and plans for the old middle school building are resolved.

“I think the community would be more receptive if we have a few things done,” Norton said.

Schlarmann then made a motion to table the sign until the old middle school project and solar project are completed. That motion passed.

Earlier, however, the board did approve adoption of new English curriculum, a process that takes place every seven years. The district will purchase, at a cost of $84,404.58, curriculum from myPerspectives. Curriculum director Robyn Ponder said she is pursuing grants and discounts that could bring the cost below $62,000.

In other board business:

• The board approved an updated five year Strategic Operating Plan from 2021 through 2026, outlining proposed improvements and maintenance plans for the district in the categories of Communication, School Facilities, School Environment/Climate, and Teaching/Learning.

• The board approved the first reading of six 200 Series board policies, involving protocol at board meetings, handling student and parent complaints and more.

• The board approved the first reading of three board policies from the 300 Series, pertaining to administrator contracts, as well as superintendent’s and administrators’ evaluations.

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved the following personnel items:

Resignations – Donnie Kremer and Dustin Chapman as assistant varsity football coaches, Matt Malausky as Interact/Coffee Shack sponsor and as middle school football coach, Kim McQuillen as freshman volleyball coach, and Jim Plummer as general laborer/office clerk.

Appointments – Bret McDonald, Tim Lambert and Doug Ries as driver’s ed teachers; Pat Kelly as summer food service director; Gwen Guilford, Stephanie Pumphrey, Marsha Kraus and Steph Leytem as summer food service employees, Clarence Goedken as seasonal custodian at the bus barn, Morgan Murray Zimmerman and Heather Hansen as summer technology associates; Daniel Pike as assistant varsity football coach; and Taylor McDonald as middle school softball coach.