Board tables vacation, comp time policy changes

In mid-July, it was brought to the Jones County Supervisors’ attention that language within the employee handbook and the union contract did not jive in terms of county’s vacation policy.

The main issue at hand was the fact that first-year employees were earning vacation but could not use it during that first year. And if they left their job for any reason during that first year, they could be paid out for the vacation time earned.

County Auditor Whitney Hein has been in talks with HR Director Mike Galloway concerning how to change the employee handbook so it matched the union contract.

The changes will now allow county employees to use their vacation time during their first year of employment. They will also be paid out for that time if they leave their job for any reason.

A new vacation schedule was also proposed. Those who have worked for the county from one to seven years will each 80 hours of vacation; eight to 15 years, 120 hours; 16-plus years, 160 hours.

Hein said Galloway will communicate the changes to the union.

Sheriff Greg Graver previously spoke to the board about comp time, cutting the balance down from 120 hours to 40 or 60. Hein said this change would also impact Secondary Road employees who have been allowed to rack up 120 hours.

“Mike (Galloway) suggested we not meddle with it (comp time) at this time,” noted Hein.

Hein said the county/board needs to enforce its own comp time policy, and clearly define what is allowed to be carried over.

“If it gets over 120 hours, we pay put the difference,” she said.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office and Secondary Roads, Conservation and Emergency Management have their boards that set the comp time policy for those departments.

“So it’s up to those boards,” said Hein.

With budget amendments typically taking place in early April, Hein suggested the board hold off on a comp time decision.

County Treasurer Amy Picray questioned the need to change the vacation schedule. Hein said some departments are experiencing issues hiring staff. An attractive benefits package might help more people apply.

“This could be an incentive to entice people,” she said.

Hein also told Picray that Galloway felt the old vacation policy was outdated.

“We weren’t competitive with the private sector,” added Supervisor Ned Rohwedder.

“We needed to be consistent with the union contract,” Hein offered.

While Picray supported vacation for first-year employees, she said the breakdown of years worked/vacation earned would “heavily impact” her office during the summertime with more staff taking more days off.

“Have you sought input from department heads?” Picray asked the board. “This could result in more comp time for the staff left behind to work more hours to get the job done.”

The board voted to table approving the vacation and comp time policies until a future discussion with department heads.