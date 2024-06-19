Board takes in-person look at former Fraser property

A first-hand look at the Fraser property that was purchased a year ago by the Monticello Community School District was taken by members of the Monticello School Board as part of its work session June 12.

The district purchased the 21-acre property in the summer of 2023 to give it options for use by generations to come.

The property includes farmland located south and east of the Monticello Sports Complex (baseball/softball fields), bordered by Kitty Creek to the south and southwest, and by Highway 151 to the east.

It also includes a parcel that currently houses two large grain bins and one smaller one, visible beyond the rightfield fence of Dailey Field (varsity baseball field).

Among those options are to eventually build a new transportation center there, and to allow use by the Monticello FFA Chapter, for planting crops, soil testing, etc.

During a board meeting this past February, high school vocational ag teacher and FFA advisor Eric Schmitt told the board the property could be turned into the MALL (Monticello Ag Learning Lab).

As the board members walked around the property Wednesday, Superintendent Brian Jaeger talked about other things that could happen, such as selling the grain bins and demolishing a corn crib and other buildings on the property.

Board member John Schlarmann, when asked about the grain bins, said that whoever purchased them “would take the bins off. They would take them down and remove them. Then we’d have to bust that concrete up and get it out.”

Jaeger said he believed one building, which has a metal roof, could be saved as a storage garage if the walls were framed up better, the roof was shored up, and garage doors were installed in the front.

Jaeger said further discussion about the property and the district’s next steps will be put on the agenda for the board’s June 24 regular meeting.

In other board business:

• Jaeger made a presentation about the four 2024-25 district staff handbooks: teacher, administrative staff, support staff and Panther Academy.

He highlighted proposed changes to each handbook. Many of them were routine, such as updating the school year and the list of board members.

In the teacher handbook, compensation amounts were updated to reflect Iowa’s new laws on teacher pay. Also, a section on overnight travel was updated with higher per-meal allowances to keep pace with inflated prices.

The administrative handbook also updated the overnight travel section. It also gave administrators the option of taking reimbursement in lieu of personal leave, among other changes.

The support staff and Panther Academy handbooks are similar; one change is to allow unpaid leave to be at the superintendent’s discretion rather than having to wait for board approval.

The handbooks, and all of the changes therein, are still subject to board approval. Voting on the first reading of the handbooks is scheduled for the June 24 meeting, with the required second reading to follow.