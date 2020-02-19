Board tours new middle school

A Feb. 12 mini-tour “sneak peek” of the new middle school involved viewing the progress of its construction, but it also touched on potential ideas for what to do with the old middle school once students are out of there for good.

The tour served as the monthly work session of the Monticello School Board, and board members along with others had their first look at how the building is shaping up.

“I think you’ll be impressed tonight to see the skeleton of this building,” Superintendent Brian Jaeger said during pre-tour discussion.