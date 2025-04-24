Bogran takes over Jones Co. Environmental Health

In a couple of weeks, long-time Jones County Environmental Health (JCEH) Coordinator Paula Hart will step down after just over 20 years. The public will be greeted by a new face in the office after May 2, Lisa Bogran.

The Jones County Board of Health (BOH) received multiple applications. They interviewed two candidates and ultimately chose to hire Bogran.

She started working alongside Hart on March 24 to learn the ropes before Hart’s retirement.

In Jones County, the Environmental Health coordinator also serves as the BOH administrator. That involves preparing the agenda, taking minutes during the meetings, and facilitating the meetings.

There are many aspects to the job within Environmental Health, so much to fit into a month of training.

“It takes time,” relayed Bogran of learning all of the ins and outs. “Different priorities each day.”

If you’re like Bogran and reside within a city, you likely haven’t had to deal with Environmental Health. Rural residents with private wells and septic systems work with JCEH. The department is responsible for issuing private well/septic permits for rural residents.

JCEH, via the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), annually publicizes grant opportunities for private well testing, plugging abandoned private wells, plugging abandoned cisterns, and reconstructing private water wells.

JCEH also issues permits/renewals and inspects bars and restaurants throughout Jones County. There are over 120 establishments.

JCEH works hand-in-hand with Linn County Public Health for various tasks due to the fact the JCEH is a one-person department. This includes food inspections for temporary events such as the Great Jones County Fair, Wyoming Fair, and Pumpkinfest, to name a few.

LCPH also performs the actual well and septic inspections.

However, all of the paperwork, fees, and test results for these various functions flows through Jones County.

With six public swimming pools located in Jones County, JCEH, again contracting with LCPH, handles those inspections, too.

Before taking this role on, Bogran was a certified prevention specialist with the Abbe Center and ASAC (Area Substance Abuse Council).

“I worked for the Abbe Center coordinating the diversion program,” noted Bogran.

After seeing the job posting, Bogran felt she wanted a different challenge, but yet still doing something in which she could serve the community.

Her previous job involved working with coalitions and community residents, as well as managing grants, all aspects that will carry over into her new job.

“There’s been lots of shadowing and training and trying to soak everything in and learn as fast as I can while Paula is still here,” she said.

Earlier this month, both Hart and Bogran attended the annual Iowa Public Health Conference in Des Moines. Bogran met many people she can rely on for assistance as she picks up where Hart left off.

“There are some good contacts,” she said. I got to meet these people face-to-face, which was nice. Those people are ready to support me.”

“Lisa is a great fit,” praised Hart. “She is very willing to do what is needed and to learn. She knows how to write grants and run meetings. She understands the programs and working with the public; public relations, that’s important.”

Through her previous job, Bogran has already become acquainted with Brad Knudson, Jones County Public Health director.

“I just want to make sure that the office runs well and that I coordinate things well,” offered Bogran. “And that I’m responsive to the public’s needs.”

The office hours at JCEH will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Bogran reminds people to call ahead to make sure she’s there in the event she’s out taking water samples, for example.

Hart expresses her appreciation to the BOH and Board of Supervisors over her 20 years with the county.

“I’d like to thank the Board of Health and Board of Supervisors for giving me the opportunity to serve the Jones County residents,” she said. “Goodbye, Jones County.”

You can reach Bogran at environmental@jonescountyiowa.gov or 319-462-4715.