BOH hires new administrator; SF 371 allows for increased recorder’s fees

It was announced during the Feb. 25 Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting that the Board of Health (BOH) appointed Lisa Bogran as the new BOH Administrator In-training, replacing Paula Hart.

Hart has been the BOH Administrator and Environmental Health Coordinator for over 20 years. She plans to step down in May.

Bogran will begin training with Hart, effective March 24, at a starting wage of $22 an hour.

Supervisor John Schlarmann, who sits on the BOH, said they narrowed their applications down to three candidates. One applicant pulled out of the running, so they ended up interviewing two people for the job.

"We had very good candidates," he said.

Bogran currently works for ASAC (Area Substance Abuse Council) and resides in Anamosa.

"I think she'll be a great fit; she's outgoing and a nice person," praised Schlarmann.

County Recorder Sheri Jones updated them on a bill in the Iowa Senate aimed at modernizing and increasing recording fees.

SF 371 is a bill that was proposed by the Iowa County Recorders Association as part of their legislative priorities.

"We're very excited about it because that is our proposal," noted Jones.

A similar bill was also proposed in the House, HF 328. Jones said that bill is not supported by the Association.

"Part of the proposal in there is allowing counties to opt out of the e-recording portion of the Iowa Land Records, putting it on the counties," Jones explained of the House File. "If they want to file, they can do it through the county software and not the state software. If you're a big county and you have the software to do it, you don't have to go through Iowa Land Records."

She felt counties need to stay with Iowa Land Records due to the consistency with the program.

"We don't want to step backwards," added Jones. "We were the first state in the whole country to do anything like this; why would we go backwards and everyone's doing it a different way?"

She asked the supervisors for their support of SF 371 by contacting the legislators.

"Reach out to the legislators and let them know you're in favor of it," she said. "It's a plus for the state; it's a plus for all the counties."

Under the current law, county recorders collect $5 for each page of a document that's filed or recorded. In addition, $1 is collected for the recorder's records management fund, and $1 for the electronic transaction fund.

SF 371 changes the fees to a flat $10 for each page filed/recorded, with a maximum recording fee of $500 for 50 or more pages. Of that $10, $2 is transferred to the recorder's technology advancement fund, and $3 to the electronic services system fund.

This bill also eliminates the county recorder's records management fund and creates the technology advancement fund. It also eliminates the electronic transaction fund to create the electronic services fund. The technology advancement fund could be used for maintaining and improving equipment and software, preserving archived documents, converting physical documents into digital, and training, just to name a few.

In other county business:

• The board approved revising supervisor appointments to various committees, with Supervisor Darrick Hall being appointed to the Jones County Safe and Healthy Youth Coalition, HACAP, Cedar/Jones Early Childhood Iowa, and ASAC.

• The board set two public hearings to amend the FY 2025 county budget, and to reduce the FY 2025 departmental appropriations of certain departments by more than 10 percent or $5,000 (whichever is greater). The hearings are set for Tuesday, March 18, at 9:10 a.m.

• The board approved the hiring of Brittany Tidvall as a kitchen assistant for Senior Dining, effective March 3, at $16.38 an hour.

• The board made of record the Conservation Board's hiring of Josie Beitz and Troy Olson as seasonal Conservation help, effective March 3.

• The board held a public hearing on the Hazardous Liquid Pipeline Ordinance. Land Use Administrator Whitney Amos explained this was a technicality because a hearing was not held when the board previously approved the ordinance last April.

The board also approved the first consideration of the ordinance, which is unchanged from the original ordinance.

• The board approved the final plans for the County Road X-31 culvert replacement project.

They also approved partial acquisition contracts for right of way with Free-Range Ranch LLC and Brian and Jennifer Houska for the X-31 project. The total was $8,140 for .26 acres of permanent easement and .08 acres of temporary easement.

• The board approved a proposal from MacQueen Equipment for snowplow equipment at a cost of $157,978.35.

• The board approved a contract with Weber Surveying for surveying and acquisition plats for the County Road E-28 project. The contract price is $28,050.