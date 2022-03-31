Bonuses are approved for 16 additional teachers

A teacher retention payment of $1,000 for 16 Monticello Community School District teachers was approved by the Monticello School Board at its March 28 regular meeting.

The payments, coming from the district’s ESSER funds, are for those teachers who were excluded by a Gov. Kim Reynolds proclamation, during her condition of the state speech in January. Reynolds said teachers would receive $1,000 bonus payments as a thank-you for working during the pandemic.

“The governor did leave 16 people out from our employee group just by the criteria that she had set,” Superintendent Brian Jaeger said. “I think this would right a rift that’s been put in the middle of that teacher group. We won’t have some teachers who received this and some who didn’t.”

The board voted 4-1 in favor of the payment, with board member Mark Rieken voting against it. The payments, including FICA, will cost $17,224 from ESSER funds.

In another financial matter, the board on Monday approved a property tax levy rate for fiscal year 2023. The total levy will be $14.03522 per thousand valuation. It will retain a management fund of $200,000 and a debt service surplus of $425,000. It also levies a 0.02 income surtax percentage.

The total levy represents a drop from the current fiscal year rate of $14.11906.

Also approved was an amendment of the current budget for an additional $665,000 due to additional COVID-related federal funding. The amendment does not involve an increase in taxes.

The board held public meetings prior to the regular meeting to receive comments on the certified budget, and on the budget amendment, and none were offered.

In other board business:

• Superintendent Brian Jaeger discussed the solar energy project the district is considering, noting that according to Iowa Code, because the estimated cost of the project is over a $139,000 barrier, the district is required have a licensed engineer to guide it through design, bid negotiation and construction administration phases.

Jaeger received a bid from Modus Engineering for $70,500. Board member Mark Rieken suggested having another bid as well would be beneficial.

• The board accepted the fiscal year 2021 audit, conducted by Anderson, Larkin and Co. Business manager Marcy Gillmore said the auditor found no instances of non-compliance.

• The board approved the second and final reading of six board policies, pertaining to employee health examinations, communicable diseases, drug and alcohol-free workplace, travel reimbursement and use of district vehicle, use of district credit cards, and the use of seat belts on school buses.

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved several personnel items.

Resignations – Terri Keeney as high school math teacher, Kelly Luckstead as middle school special education teacher, Michelle Mahoney as special education child specific associate at Carpenter, and Taylor McDonald as middle school softball coach.

Appointments – Rileigh Lambert as ELP/match teacher at Shannon and Caprenter, and the list of summer non-teaching coaches.

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved two high school Business Professionals of America fundraisers.

• The board approved three recommendations from the School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC):

1 – High quality literacy instruction at the elementary schools, through programs like the Literacy Project, in order to continue to improve student achievement in literacy.

2 – Target strategies, programs and systems to support challenging our students who are proficient in order to move them into being advanced in math and English language arts.

3 – Provide opportunities and structures for teachers to better communicate with families about their students’ progress in school.

• The board approved the K-6 English Language Arts curriculum adoption at a maximum cost of $105,077.45, although grant applications could reduce that cost to as low as $72,515.25.

The district will use CKLA (Core Knowledge Language Arts) for grades K-4, myView for grade 5, and myPerspectives for grade 6.