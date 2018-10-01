Boots vs. Badges blood drive exceeds expectations

Monticello’s first Boots vs. Badges blood drive campaign was more than a success last week.

On Jan. 3, the Monticello Fire and Police departments took part in a friendly competition to see which department could bring in the most blood donors. Working with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, which “is the exclusive provider of blood products and services to 87 hospitals in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin,” 79 units of life-saving blood products were collected thanks to 100 people in attendance.