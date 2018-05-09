Bouskas purchase Monticello Canoe Rental

The weather might say winter, but we can still think summer…

One of the most popular summer attractions in Monticello is the Maquoketa River, where locals and visitors from near and far come to canoe, kayak, and float.

Monticello Canoe Rental, which was under the ownership of Addam and Lori Fier for the last eight years is now in the hands of Mark and Tish Bouska.

For almost two years now, the Bouskas have owned The Cone Shoppe in Monticello. Wanting to see another popular business remain viable in the community, they chose to purchase Monticello Canoe Rental.

“It was more of an impulse,” Mark said of their decision to purchase the business.

The couple admitted they never planned to own The Cone Shoppe forever, so this allows them to have something to fall back on.

Tish said while she wasn’t on board at first, she’s looking into the future. When it comes time for her and Mark to retire, working summers will be a nice ease into retirement.

“I started to look at it long-term,” Tish offered.

“We got to know Addam and Lori and their kids over the years,” Mark said of the Fiers patronizing The Cone Shoppe during the summer.

The Fiers have been great about helping the Bouskas in the transition of ownership.

“They’re super nice people,” praised Tish.

Living in Maquoketa, the Bouskas said the Fiers wanted to take on something closer to home.

“After we talked to Addam, we got serious about it,” Mark said.

Having enjoyed working with the public in various professions, Mark said taking over the canoe rental business is just another way he can serve the public.

“It’ll be no different,” he said. “And I love the outdoors, which triggered it for me, having a job outdoors.”

Wanting to also make it their own, the Bouskas are changing the business’ name to Monticello River Rentals.

“We offer more than just canoes,” Mark said of the deceiving name. “In fact, canoes are just a small part of what we rent out.”

In fact, River Rentals has 100 canoes, 100 kayaks, and 450 tubes in total.

“Some weekends we sell out,” Tish said of just how busy it can get.

Speaking of busy, the summertime is certainly the busiest time of year for The Cone Shoppe. Owning two businesses with peak visitor seasons, the Bouskas said they’ll definitely be relying on their employees more.

“Addam and Lori have a tremendous staff,” praised Mark.

“We hope they’ll all come back,” Tish added.

The canoe rental had 15 to 20 seasonal and weekend employees.

This past summer, Mark even spent some time working at the Monticello Canoe to see just how things were done. He anticipates spending more time at the river, while Tish is at The Cone Shoppe.

“And I’ll do the paperwork,” Tish said of the behind-the-scenes work.

The ownership change has been in the works for several months now.

“It’s been a big learning experience,” Mark said. “We want to continue what they (the Fiers) built up and carry on that success.”

With a change to the name of the business, the business’ website is also in need of an overhaul. Tish and Mark said they’re working on learning the online reservation process as well. With The Cone Shoppe only dealing with cash and check, more people reserve a spot on the Maquoketa River through a debit/credit card.

“It’s something we have to work out,” she said.

“It’s a slow process to rebrand,” Mark pointed out. “It’ll be our winter project.”

In anticipation of a busy start to the New Year, more employees have been hired at The Cone Shoppe, with more to come in February. For the first time, four high school young men have also joined the team.

“It’s going good and they fit in well,” praised Tish.

She also predicts their boys, Carter Kurt and Cole Bouska, will be lending a hand with both businesses over the summer.

“It should be interesting,” Tish said with a smile.

“We just hope for a good summer and look forward to putting people on the water,” Mark offered. “This business brings a lot of people to the community.”