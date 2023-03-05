Bowman’s leadership recognized through Main Street Iowa

Members of the Monticello Main Street board were able to keep a pretty good secret leading up to the April 21 Main Street Iowa Development Awards in Des Moines.

Unbeknownst to one of their members, Board President Deb Bowman, they nominated her for the Main Street Leadership Award. Not only was Bowman surprised by the honor from her fellow cohorts, she was pleasantly surprised when her husband and three daughters showed up to share in the congratulations.

“I am extremely proud to see Deb recognized for all her hard work and dedication in the community,” remarked Main Street Monticello Director Brian Wolken. “With Deb being the Main Street Board President, I see her passion for growing Monticello while respecting its history.”

Bowman said she had no clue she was nominated, let alone that Main Street Iowa had a Leadership Award.

The Leadership Award “recognizes inspirational leadership and volunteers who make significant contributions to the local Main Street program.”

“It was a real surprise,” remarked Bowman. “To be nominated by my teammates made it more special, more poignant. The people I work with really care about Monticello.”

Aside from Bowman, Monticello Main Street itself was also recognized for being named a Main Street Community, which took place last August.

Through Main Street, there are four pillars: Economic Vitality, Organization, Promotion, and Design. Those on the Organization Committee (Lisa Folken, Karen Verhagen, and Sheila Tjaden) made the nomination to honor Bowman.

“It was pretty obvious from the beginning that Deb was super passionate about this initiative and leading the charge,” expressed Folken. “She was willing to dig in and move our group in the right direction.”

Folken said Bowman actually led the Main Street exploratory meetings from the very beginning, before the official designation.

“We needed organization and leadership,” she said. “Deb moved us forward.”

Bowman said the award really highlights everyone’s involvement with Main Street.

“Everybody is really intentional about moving Monticello forward,” she said of her fellow board members. “I don’t see myself as an award-winner, but as a team player.”

Through her involvement from the start, Bowman said the knowledge she gains from the Main Street experience is invaluable.

“It teaches you about accountability and that what we do is deliberate. The expertise has been well worthwhile.”

Both Bowman and Folken said it’s also been great to collaborate with the Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce (MACC) through joint efforts.

“We can both double our efforts,” Folken said, also serving on the MACC Board of Directors.

Working with experts with Main Street Iowa, the Monticello group has been able to assist local businesses with their needs such as façade design ideas and business succession.

Main Street also has several events on their calendar: Monti Days in August, business promotions in January and February.

“There is so much we’re thinking about implementing in the next two years, five, or 10 years,” shared Bowman.

Folken reinforced, though, that change cannot and will not happen overnight. It’s a process.

“We’re not just going to flip a switch and see things happen overnight,” she said. “We’re starting small and actively working hard at things, but it will take time.”

Some of those low-hanging fruit-type of projects include wayfinding signs downtown and benches throughout the Main Street district.

“There is a lot of energy and momentum; lots of ideas,” added Folken of the Main Street board. “There is such a positive energy with the ideas being generated.”

Bowman agreed.

“We just want to serve the public as best as we can,” she added. “It’s about building strong communities.”

“Main Street is grassroots economic development,” said Michael Wagler, Main Street Iowa state coordinator. “It is inspiring to witness the impactful work of local Main Street program staff, volunteers, and community partners.”

Since attending the April 21 awards banquet, Folken and Bowman, as well as other in attendance, have come away with big eyes as to the possibilities in Monticello.

“It was absolutely fascinating to see what other cities are doing and creating,” marveled Bowman. “We have some fantastic small towns uniting and promoting themselves.”

In fact, it was this same awards event a year ago that also inspired Wolken when he attended and felt the urge to get the Main Street ball rolling in Monticello.

As part of the event, the various communities showcased how much has been invested in their town and what that money has done.

“We need to showcase our investments and celebrate the little things here,” noted Folken. “I see no reason why we can’t hit $1 million in our first year with what’s already happened in our district. We need to celebrate those benchmarks.”

“It’s amazing how much has happened,” Bowman said, “the services we’ve brought to our businesses. There’s been a lot of energy and action.”

“We continue to see significant growth in businesses, jobs, and investment in communities of all sizes because of the (Main Street) program,” shared Debi Durham, executive director of IEDA. “As a result, these districts serve as inspiring examples of what’s possible for Iowa’s downtowns.”