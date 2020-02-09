Breeden remains in cusody

Miranda Bohlken Breeden, 45, of Monticello will remain in custody until her trial date, which has yet to be determined.

Breeden was arrested on Aug. 17 and charged with enticement of a minor and false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

U.S. District Magistrate Judge Mark Roberts stated Breeden was “a danger to the community and is a risk of non-appearance” at her next court date.

If convicted, Breeden faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and possibly up to life on the enticement charge, and up to 10 years on the weapons charge.