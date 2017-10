The Monticello Chamber hosted its annual Brew & Brats With a Taste of Wine on Oct. 21. Assisting at the event were volunteers Tris Langdon, Kevin Miller, Monica Gray, and Jared Lasley.



Rachel Dlouhy, Hailey Hatrick, Sue Clark, and Theresia Berutti enjoy some samples of wine at the Engelbrecht Family Winery table at Brew & Brats With a Taste of Wine. (Photos by Kim Brooks)



