Brighton, Cooper see success of snow-removal business

“I’ve always been moving snow since I was a kid,” said 18-year-old Rylan Cooper.

“We wanted to do this as our own business,” added 16-year-old Blaine Brighton.

Both high schoolers came together around Thanksgiving break to start their own snow-removal business: R&B Snow Removal. After advertising their services for a couple of weeks in the Monticello Express, the boys are up to over 20 customers, both commercial and residential. They even have a few customers outside of the City of Monticello.

Brighton and Cooper are quite familiar with Accent Construction in Monticello, knowing of their snow-removal side of the business as well. Wanting to make a name for themselves and create their own customer base, they decided to start their own business.

Brighton praised Accent for their initial help when they got started.

“They help us out a bit and helped us with our customers,” Brighton said. “Accent handles the bigger jobs and gave us the smaller ones to get us started.”

Cooper previously worked for another snow-removal business, but wanted to add his own touch to the operation.

“I wanted to run it with more organization in terms of how the job gets done,” he explained.

“Both in time and manner,” added Brighton.

R&B Snow Removal has various pieces of equipment they use to get the job done, whether it’s clearing a parking lot, driveway, or sidewalk. They have a pickup truck with a plow attached to the front. They utilize a skid loader, as well as snow shovel, and sand and salt.

Their fees are based on the size of the job.

“We asked around for ideas,” Cooper said in terms of what to charge their customers. “We didn’t want to undercut anyone.”

Following the most recent snowfall, the boys really saw their customer list start to grow.

Typically, they both start their day around 3 a.m. to hit their business customers first so they can open on time. Then, the make their way to their residential customers.

“We go back in the middle of the day to keep up with our business customers,” Brighton said.

“We don’t do people’s driveways until after the snow is done,” added Cooper.

“So we don’t have to hit them twice,” Brighton said of charging their customers twice.

Cooper and Brighton said while starting their own business like this was a way for them to make some money, they also quite enjoy it.

“We love doing it,” Brighton said.

The boys plan to continue to offer their services throughout the duration of this winter.

Despite being busy with school and extracurricular activities, they said it hasn’t been an issue serving their customers first and foremost.

R&B Snow Removal can be reached by calling 319-465-6871 or 319-480-7489.