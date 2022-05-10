Broadway Place lease agreements updated

After a couple of months reviewing and touring the Broadway Place Annex, the Jones County Supervisors discussed changes and updates to several tenant lease agreements.

During the Sept. 27 board meeting, County Auditor Whitney Hein suggested some updates concerning the Abbe Center, United Way (Jones County Volunteer Center), and HACAP.

“I revised the lease agreements to reflect the current rooms the tenants occupy,” noted Hein. “I adjusted the rent based on the square footage.”

She suggested the board review the agreements on an annual basis, to coincide with the beginning of each fiscal year (July 1).

All of the monthly rent fees are based on 90 cents per square foot. Abbe’s lease would change to $189 a month. United Way would pay $180 a month. HACAP would pay $936 a month.

Concerning the Volunteer Center, Hein reminded the board that the tenant occupies 405 square feet, yet they’re charged for 200.

Supervisor Joe Oswald suggested noting the dollar amount as an in-kind donation from Jones County on United Way’s lease agreement.

Hein noted that Jones County Public Health and HACAP have switched offices, causing a reduction in the amount of square footage HACAP was initially using.

With Public Health moving, they do have money through a grant to cover the installation of cables for internet and network access, about $1,500.

Supervisor John Schlarmann mentioned the fact that the county appropriates money to both the Volunteer Center and Abbe every budget season. He asked if it would be cleaner to just not charge them rent in lieu of the appropriation.

Hein felt they county still needed to maintain lease agreements with all tenants due to liability. She said keeping track of the rent and budget appropriations does not add to her office’s workload.

“United Way does a lot of our county for free,” added Supervisor Jeff Swisher of the needed services.

The board will take action on the lease agreements during their next meeting.