Brothers Osborne, Lee Brice announced for ’22 GJCF

The very first entertainment announcement for the 2022 Great Jones County Fair was revealed last week on Nov. 10: Country music co-headliners Brothers Osborne and Lee Brice.

Both acts will appear on stage on Friday, July 22.

“We were able to book two acts for one night and still offer a reasonable ticket,” offered GJCF Manager Lucas Gobeli. “That’s not common.”

Tickets will go on sale on Black Friday, Nov. 26, at 10 a.m. online at greatjonescountyfair.com.

Despite having two equally big acts, the price of the ticket will be the same across the board: $40. That means those preferring to stand on the track, those wanting to sit in the covered amphitheater, or those wanting to sit in the bleachers on the hillside will all pay $40 no matter where you book your ticket.

“We think this is a very reasonably-priced ticket,” said Gobeli. “For the size of our venue, there is not a bad seat or space to be in.”

He continued saying that the fair board felt they needed to look at booking high-quality acts, but at the same time, keep the ticket price down and make it affordable for everyone.

“A family of four or a couple can come out for a night at the fair, see a show, buy food and drinks and still enjoy the evening,” explained Gobeli.

Having been able to release the first entertainment act, Gobeli said it’s a good feeling. Having talked with him an hour or so following the announcement, he said e’s heard nothing but positive remarks from all angles.

He said both Brothers Osborne and Brice will have an equal amount of time on stage.

“They’ll have full sets.”

Brothers Osborne released their third studio album, “Skeletons,” in 2020. On Nov. 10, the day the announcement was made, they won Vocal Duo of the Year at the CMA (Country Music Association) Awards.

Brice has been at it for just over a decade now. His first album, “Love Like Crazy,” was released in 2010. In 2020, “Hey World,” his fifth album, was released.

Some other changes are slowly being announced in terms of next year’s GJCF. Gate prices will remain $10 a day, or $30 for a season pass, if purchased by June 1. Season passes purchased after June 1 will be $35, a $2 increase from prior years.

“We’re getting rid of the senior discount,” warned Gobeli of the $1 off.

However, there will be an early bird discount of $5 vs. $10 for any fairgoers who arrive between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., Wednesday through Friday.

“The wrist band policy will remain the same,” added Gobeli of those planning to return to the fairgrounds once they leave.

Several weeks ago, the fair announced they were seeking submissions for a new fair logo. Gobeli said they received 19 submissions and were able to narrow that down to three during the fair board meeting on Nov. 9.

“That was more than we thought we’d receive,” he said.

The three finalists will go up against the “old” fair logo for comparison before a final design is announced in mid-December.

“There was a variety,” explained Gobeli of the submissions, “everything from single and concise to intricate designs. We want to capture the true spirit of the fair.”

While sharing one fair announcement for 2022 wasn’t enough, Gobeli teased that a second announcement will be made on Thursday, Nov. 18, for the throw-back country night on July 21.