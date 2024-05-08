Bunker Hill residents requests upgrade to road

Residents on Bunker Hill Road, located between Onslow and Monmouth, has requested the road be upgraded from a Level b to a Level A.

Adam Gudenkauf and his wife were present during the July 23 Jones County Supervisors meeting to discuss their options. Also present were County Engineer Derek Snead and Assistant Engineer Todd Postel.

The Gudenkaufs live a half mile from 20th Avenue. They built a new house on Bunker Hill Road about a year and a half ago.

“There’s no maintenance done to it,” Gudenkauf said. “They don’t clear the snow, maybe once a year.”

The Gudenkaufs said the nearby school district, Midland, won’t drive a school bus down a Level B road to pick up and drop their kids off. This forced Gudenkauf’s wife to homeschool their son last school year.

“If there’s a snowstorm and we have a fire at our house, the fire department can’t come because of the road conditions, or the ambulance. We want to make it accessible,” urged Gudenkauf.

Snead explained that in 2000, the board of supervisors at that time passed a policy that specifically deals with turning a Level B road into a Level A. He estimated that in the last 25 years, this request has only been made twice, for Willow Road and 140th Avenue.

The process involves widening the gravel road to 24 feet. If additional right of way is needed to accomplish this, the landowner/applicant is responsible for providing that right of way at no cost, or purchasing the right of way and then donating it to the county.

“Any type of drainage structures that are in the roadway must be upgraded, made new if needed,” added Snead.

In addition, the road needs to be resurfaced with 1,500 tons of rock per mile. The top also needs to be graded.

The total cost of this process is split 50/50 between the landowner and the county, if the county chooses to upgrade the road. (The total cost does not include the purchase of right of way, which is solely on the landowner.)

Snead clarified that right of way would only be needed if the roadway is not 24 feet wide.

“We haven’t looked at the cross sections of the roadway yet, or anything like that,” he said of Bunker Hill’s profile. “It’s only necessary if the roadway needs to be widened and if we’d need more space.

“I know there is at least 40 feet in the majority of it,” continued Snead. “So if no right of way is needed to make it wider, then that’s not a component of the project.”

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked if 1,500 tons of rock per mile would be necessary in this case.

“It’s got material on it, but much less than a typical granular roadway,” offered Snead. “It’s up to the board, what you decide for a half mile of roadway.”

Gudenkauf shared that last spring, he paid to have 10 loads of rock put down.

“It is a lot better now,” he said. “We couldn’t make it unless you were in a truck.”

He also built their driveway to be 60 feet wide to allow trucks/buses to turn around.

Snead noted that a Level C road has 1,500 tons of rock per mile.

“I don’t think there’s any gravel road in the county that we put less on,” he said.

The board felt they needed to stick to the 1,500 tons as spelled out in the policy.

The Gudenkaufs said they were not familiar with the county’s policy in this regard. The supervisors surged them to meet with Snead to discuss the matter and whether or not they feel they want to cover half the cost.

“Start with the Engineer’s Office, try to get a guesstimate of what it may cost and if it meets your budget,” suggested Supervisor Joe Oswald.

“It’s going to have to (meet our budget),” Gudenkauf said. “I can’t have my kid not be dropped off at our house.”

In seeking clarification of the total cost, Gudenkauf asked if he’d be responsible for half the cost, or if the other landowners would also have to chip in. He said there is a field entrance at the end of the road used by a neighboring farmer.

“Would he be responsible for some of that (rock)?” he asked. “He’d be benefitting the road not being a Level B.”

Snead suggested they could all pool their funds together to accomplish this project, but the policy does state that whomever is making the upgrade request has to cover the costs.