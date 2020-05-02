Buttigieg offers messages of hope, unity at town hall

Published by admin on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 1:49pm
Bringing messages of urgency, unity and hope, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg spoke at a town hall meeting Saturday, Feb. 1 at Strawberry Hill Elementary School in Anamosa.
Speaking before a group of about 100 in the school’s commons, the former South Bend, Ind. mayor offered his vision for the future of the nation while encouraging those in attendance to caucus for him Feb. 3.
