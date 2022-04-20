B.W.P. Sales plans weekend grand opening

In just a few short days, a new store will be opening its doors in downtown Monticello.

The family-owned B.W.P. Sales, located in the former Home Furniture Gallery, is gearing up to showcase all that they have in stock to the community. Their opening date is Saturday, April 23., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

B.W.P. Sales is owned by Brad and Diane Peden. Rob Burmeister is the district manager who oversees the four locations for the company. Burmeister is tasked with logistics, distribution, and marketing.

Brad and Burmeister have been lifelong friends since childhood. Burmeister explained how the company came to be… In college, Brad sold his textbooks after the end of the semester via Amazon.

“That’s where it all started,” recalled Burmeister.

Then, Brad started selling other items online, including Ebay. He later started renting a small storage unit and sold liquidated items on the weekends on-site.

“Little by little, this came to be,” said Burmeister.

He admitted they’ve been considering opening a B.W.P. Sales in the area for over a year now.

“We almost bought the building across the street,” he said of the former Dollar General which now houses the Innovation and Creative Adventure Labs. “But we never looked at this building at that time.”

Both the Pedens and Burmeister are familiar with Jones County. When Brad saw the real estate listing for the furniture store, they toured the building.

“He saw the potential,” said Burmeister. “Our other stores are located in small communities that help fill the gaps of the merchandise that’s needed.”

B.W.P. Sales specializes in a little bit of everything. And if you don’t see it at the Monticello location, chances are you can find it at one of their other store locations and have it shipped locally for purchase. You can also shop their online store.

“Everything we get is through liquidated channels,” explained Burmeister.

Their three biggest big-box stores are Sam’s Club, Target, and Home Depot.

“We’re part of a being group,” added Burmeister. “We work with 12 to 15 major retailers at one time, with access to 16 to 18 total stores.”

B.W.P. also buys merchandise from other channels such as Amazon.

Their items stem from overstocks and self-pulls, or what Burmeister refers to as “last year’s merchandise and customer returns.”

They sell everything from electronics, baby items, paper products, toys, clothes, bedding, seasonal items, sports goods, exercise equipment, lawn and garden items, and indoor and outdoor furniture.

“You name it; we’ve got it!” offered Burmeister. “We just never know what might show up on one of our pallets.”

With three floors to work with, everyone has been busy stocking shelves and filling the space with merchandise.

Before they could move in and prepare to open on April 23, some work was needed inside the building.

“We did a lot of painting,” recalled Burmeister of adding their signature blue color to the walls. “We’ve been at this for a little over a month.”

They also remodeled the bathroom, cleaned a lot of carpet, and secured the floor in preparation to handle the weight of the pallets. Come late-summer, Burmeister said they’ll have to add a new roof.

“Our future plans are to renovate the upstairs and expand,” hinted Burmeister.

Right now, B.W.P. employs two full-time workers and an assistant manager. They are still looking to hire a full-time store manager and some part-time positions.

During COVID, each of the B.W.P. locations offered curbside pick-up to customers. Due to the popularity, as well as not ideal parking in front of the store in downtown Monticello, Burmeister said they will continue to offer curbside pick-up. Specifically in Monticello, they will also allow customers to pull up next to their loading zone on Cedar Street and an employee will bring your merchandise out to your vehicle.

“We knew we’d have to do something at this particular location,” he offered.

B.W.P. Sales offers several specials to its customers, one being a 30-day return policy with proof of a receipt.

“This offer is unusual for liquidation sales,” said Burmeister.

They also offer a 10-percent discount to all senior citizens on Tuesdays.

Their “Hero Discounts” apply to teachers, nurses/doctors, law enforcement, firefighters, veterans, and active service members.

“This was something I started in my own store in Davenport and I thought it was a good idea so I talked to Brad about it,” said Burmeister.

All heroes are given a 10-percent discount card to use upon every shopping occasion.

B.W.P. also offers price matching on all of its merchandise. While their prices are already marked down, price matching could bring those prices down another 30 to 70 percent, depending on the category of that item.

“This does not apply to online items,” warned Burmeister.

B.W.P. Sales will be open seven days a week: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

“Sundays tends to be our busiest day at our other locations,” said Burmeister.