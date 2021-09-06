Camp Courageous adds zipline to attractions

The sensation of (safely) free-falling once you’re 110 feet above the ground is worth it.

Last week, Camp Courageous announced the completion of the installation of its newest addition: the Craig and Lois Bauer-Newholm Zipline. Beginning this weekend, Saturday, June 12, the public can enjoy the attraction as well.

“This is something we have been thinking about for at least a couple of decades,” shared Camp Courageous CEO Charlie Becker.

Camp already had a rope zipline. Becker said there was talk about the possibilities of modifying it. But this new one is the first of its kind in the State of Iowa.

Campers and visitors ride tandem, meaning next to another rider. (The zipline is a two-seater.) You sit in a chair, strapped in with a five-point safety harness. You’re pulled backwards 700 feet uphill. Once you’re at the top, 110 feet above the ground, you can quickly take in a bird’s eye view of Monticello before you’re released for the descent back down. Airbrakes safely stop the riders once you reached the base.

Becker said Assistant Program Director Katie Ryan had been on a zipline elsewhere, similar to the one Camp now has. Ryan reached out to the company, Altitude Attractions, and started the conversation.

“They do amusement rides all over,” said Becker of the company’s reputation. “There are hundreds of these out there; they have high standards.”

Logan Checketts with Altitude Attractions was willing to come to Camp Courageous from Utah to visit the camp and see how the arrangement would work out.

Ryan and Camp’s Adventure Coordinator Dalton Barrier, met with Checketts and plans started to come together for Camp to have its own Soaring Eagle Zipline.

In June 2019, Camp Courageous purchased Pictured Rocks Methodist Camp, which sat across the road. Becker said the hill within Pictured Rocks Camp provided just the right height of the zipline.

“That’s the highest spot where you can see the most,” he said. “It just seemed natural.”

This site also allowed for minimal tree clearing. The electrical lines were removed and had to be installed underground, though.

The installation of this zipline is not only the first of its kind in Iowa, it’s also the first attraction Altitude Attractions has been able to install post-COVID.

A dedication ceremony for the Bauer-Newholm Zipline will take place at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 12 at Camp. Lois Bauer-Newholm has roots in Monticello. She is the daughter of Mary and Carl Kleitsch. Her brothers are Danny and Chuck Bauer.

At a young age, Lois became hearing impaired. She wanted to do something to give back to her community, and being able to identify with those with a disability like the campers who come to Camp Courageous on an annual basis, Lois felt Camp was the perfect beneficiary of her generosity. It also helped that riding on a zipline was something on her bucket list.

After the zipline was fully installed, Lois was the first to enjoy a ride on May 21.

“It’s cool that she was here to be the first person,” remarked Becker.

The seats on the zipline allow for campers of all abilities to ride. Headbraces can be added to the seats for those campers who require some stability. Oxygen tanks can be stored on special holders behind the seats.

“We have the extra equipment to handle any disability,” offered Becker.

Operating something like this takes a lot of training. Becker praised Ryan and Barrier for their dedication in wanting to learn the ropes, literally.

“We’re fortunate to have extremely capable staff,” he said. “We have a good group of people trained.” Becker, himself, is also learning how to operate the zipline.

Following the dedication on June 12, from 9 a.m. to noon, the public can enjoy a ride on the zipline for $10 each rider, $20 for two riders. Every Saturday and Sunday, the zipline will be open to the public during this same timeframe. All riders must be 42 inches tall; children must ride with an adult.

The first 50 riders on the day of the dedication will receive a commemorative t-shirt. Shirts will also be available for purchase.

“This is a great opportunity for people,” encouraged Becker. “It gets people here to see Camp Courageous, and helps us pay for the zipline.”

Groups of 10 or more who wish to reserve the zipline will need to make reservations.

Two businesses who assisted with the project include Carter Kramer (formerly of Monticello), with CellSite Solutions, LLC; and Eilertson, Inc.